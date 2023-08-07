Is Nikola Jokic playing against Greece in World Cup tune-up? (8th August 2023)

Serbia is scheduled to face Greece in the Acropolis Tournament on August 8th. The game is set to begin at 6:45pm local time (11:45am ET) and will be held in Athens, Greece. Fans can watch the game through streaming on Courtside 1891, which is FIBA's official streaming platform.

Serbia will be without their national star Nikola Jokic. The current NBA champion announced he will not join the team for national team duties in this summer’s World Cup. He will also miss all of their tune-up matches including this one against Greece. Sources cited fatigue after a long playoff run and a family schedule conflict as reasons why Jokic is skipping out on the Serbia team this summer.

Serbia is preparing for the 2023 FIBA World Cup with its first tune-up game against Greece, followed by a match against Italy in Athens. The team's preparations also include a home game against Puerto Rico and international matches against China and Brazil. Serbia will continue their World Cup journey with group stage matches in the Philippines, where they are placed in Group B alongside South Sudan, China, and Puerto Rico.

Serbia will be favored to win the group despite missing Jokic. They have NBA talent outside of Jokic. Miami Heat forward Nikola Jovic, Philadelphia 76ers forward Filip Petrusev, Atlanta Hawk Bogdan Bogdanovic and OKC Thunder combo forward Aleksander Pokusevski are all on the squad for the World Cup run.

Serbia will be without Jokic but catch a break as Greece will be without Giannis Antetokounmpo as well. The Greek Freak is still sitting out after a minor knee surgery. His status for the World Cup is still uncertain but he is likely to miss these exhibition matches in Greece.

His brothers Thanasis and Kostas are on the squad. Milwaukee Buck Thanasis impressed in Greece’s first games against Slovenia and even dunked on Luka Doncic.

He will need a big game against the bigger and more physical Serbian team. Greece will also have the abilities of Greek American Thomas Walkup who can score in bunches.

Serbia may be a little sluggish as this is their first tune-up match while Greece has already played twice. Greece is a slight favorite and will have the home crowd on their side as well.

Bogdonovic will need a good shooting night to spur the Serbian attack. They play great team basketball and a flashy style however which should look good against any international competition. They will need some time to build their chemistry which could benefit Greece in this one.

