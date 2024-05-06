Is Nikola Jokic playing tonight against Minnesota Timberwolves? Looking at 6x All-Star's status for Game 2 (May 6)

The Denver Nuggets have listed Nikola Jokic as available for Game 2 of the Western Conference’s semifinals against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Monday.

The Denver Nuggets, along with Nikola Jokic, recognize the distinctive challenge that Minnesota presents. The season series between the teams ended tied at 2-2. Now, the Nuggets are approaching this next game with a must-win attitude, as they aim to avoid dropping the first two home games.

In Game 1, Jokic scored 32 points, nine assists, and eight rebounds. However, his shooting was not as efficient as normal; he hit 44.0% of his field goals and 22.0% of his three-pointers, both of which were lower than his season average. He was subjected to continuous double teams while Gobert patrolled the rim.

Michael Porter Jr. has been exceptionally accurate from beyond the arc in the playoffs, sinking four 3-pointers in Game 1. Porter totaled 20 points, shooting 6-13, including 4-7 from beyond the arc.

Jamal Murray had a subdued first half but ended the game with 17 points. Meanwhile, the role players were quiet; Aaron Gordon scored just nine points and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope contributed six.

Denver leans heavily on its starters, with Christian Braun making the most significant contribution off the bench by scoring seven points. Reggie Jackson and Justin Holiday were the only other bench players to add to the score.

Denver is ranked fourth in offensive efficiency and ninth in defensive efficiency, while their pace of play is ranked 27th in the league.

What happened to Nikola Jokic?

Nikola Jokic has proven to be exceptionally durable throughout the season, missing only three of his 82 games. His absences were primarily due to left hip inflammation, an issue that has been recurrent since 2017.

Jokic, who was first listed as questionable, was eventually ruled out for a March 23 game against the Portland Trail Blazers. He managed his hip inflammation for the following two games before being added to the injury report again in April.

Additionally, he sat out against the LA Clippers on Nov. 27 and the OKC Thunder on Jan. 31. Beyond his hip issue, Jokic has also faced wrist, back, eye and arm injuries.