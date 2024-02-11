Is Shai Gilgeous-Alexander playing tonight against the Sacramento Kings? Latest on 2x All-Star's status (February 11)

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is listed as available for the key Western Conference matchup between the fifth-ranked Sacramento Kings (30-21) and fourth-ranked Oklahoma City Thunder (35-17).

Shai has played in 52 games this season, missing just one due to a knee injury against the Golden State Warriors on November 3.

The Thunder will look to break their two-game losing streak at home. They lost 117-124 to the Utah Jazz on Tuesday and a blowout 111-146 loss to the Dallas Mavericks on Saturday.

Shai averaged 26.5 points, 5.0 rebounds and 6.0 assists on 53.2% shooting in the last two games. With the consecutive losses, they dropped from the second position in the standings to the fourth.

What happened to Shai Gilgeous-Alexander?

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has been available for the Thunder throughout the season, even playing through injuries. He has faced issues in his right knee in November and January, which have kept him on the injury reports.

The latest injury setback came in the final minutes of the fourth quarter against the Orlando Magic on January 13, during a play when he was trying to post up Jalen Suggs at the low block.

He managed to post him successfully due to a size mismatch and baited Suggs into jumping with a pump fake. However, he collided with Gilgeous-Alexander, landing on Suggs's foot awkwardly.

The injury visibly shook SGA as he favored his left knee to finish the game. Despite the injury, he hasn't missed a game since.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander stats vs. Sacramento Kings

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has played the Sacramento Kings 13 times with a 7-6 record. He has averaged 24.5 points, 4.7 rebounds and 4.9 assists.

In their last matchup, a 123-128 loss on December 14, SGA put up 43 points, six rebounds, nine assists and two steals on 13 of 27 shooting, including 16 of 18 from the free-throw line.

Gilgeous-Alexander will be crucial for the Thunder's offense as he spearheads the team, leading them with a 131.5 offensive rating. His performance is a cornerstone for the team's 120.1 (fifth). He averages 31.0 points, 5.6 rebounds and 6.5 assists, along with 2.2 steals, on 54.7% shooting.

How to watch Sacramento Kings vs. OKC Thunder?

The marque game between Sacramento Kings and OKC Thunder will be broadcast locally on Bally Sports OK and NBCSCA for home and away coverage. The game will tip off at 3pm ET at the Paycom Center in Oklahoma City.

It will also be available for live-streaming on NBA League Pass and Fubo TV, which gives access to NBA League Pass and Fubo TV with a free trial for a week.

