Is Steph Curry playing tonight against Cleveland Cavaliers? Latest injury update from Golden State Warriors (Nov. 11)

The Golden State Warriors face their rivals Cleveland Cavaliers on Saturday, and Steph Curry is ready to avenge their loss suffered on Monday. The Dubs are kicking off a six-game homestand and look to improve their 6-3 record. They snapped their five-game win streak against the Cavaliers and also lost to them for the first time since December 2016.

There's a lot of history between the two franchises, and whenever they face off, it results in a competitive game. Curry averages 26.1 points, 6.3 assists and 5.2 rebounds per game in 44 games against the Cavs.

The Golden State Warriors have a clean injury report. Steph Curry, Draymond Green and Klay Thompson are all available along with Gary Payton II and Chris Paul.

The Cavaliers, meanwhile, have listed Isaac Okoro, Ty Jerome, Ricky Rubio, Isaiah Mobley and Sam Merrill as out.

Mobley is on his G-League assignment while Rubio has decided to take time off from basketball. Jerome has an ankle sprain; Okoro is sidelined due to injury management on his left knee, while Merrill is dealing with an illness.

Steph Curry predicts the teams that will win the group stage of the NBA In-Season Tournament

Steph Curry was asked to pick the teams that could win their groups in the NBA's new In-Season tournament. He, obviously, picked the Warriors to win the group West C, but some of his other picks were interesting.

He picked the Dallas Mavericks in West B over the reigning champions Denver Nuggets and didn't pick them to be a Wild Card team either. He reckons Phoenix will win the group West A, and the Lakers will come out as the Wild Card team from the West.

He also selected Miami over the new-look Milwaukee Bucks and predicted the Bucks to be the wild card team from the East. He believes that Jimmy Butler and the Heat will be motivated to win after losing in the NBA Finals last year.

Curry chose the Boston Celtics in East C but his pick in group East A was surprisingly the Cleveland Cavaliers over Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers. He picked them for the same reason he picked the Heat, elaborating:

"I've got Cleveland. I think Cleveland will be motivated based on how the playoffs ended last year."

Steph Curry's picks aren't doing so well to begin the In-Season Tournament. Cleveland lost its first game against Indiana, while the Suns lost to the Lakers. Miami and Boston are 1-0, though, while Dallas in 1-1.

