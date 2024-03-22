Is Steph Curry playing tonight against Indiana Pacers? Latest on former Finals MVP's status (March 22)

Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry is listed as available for the coming contest against the Indiana Pacers on Friday for their second and final matchup of their season series.

The Warriors are coming off a 137-116 win over the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday. It was a complete team effort, as seven players scored in double digits.

This marks the final game for the Warriors in their three-game home stand, where they currently hold a record of 1-1. Following their matchup against the Pacers, the Warriors will embark on a lengthy road trip.

Golden State maintains an average of 118.6 points per game, ranking them seventh overall in scoring this season.

The Warriors' offensive prowess largely stems from their high volume of 3-point shot attempts. They currently rank third overall in 3-pointer attempts per game as well as third overall in field goal attempts per game.

What happened to Steph Curry?

The Warriors' point guard suffered an ankle injury while driving to the basket late in the fourth quarter against the Chicago Bulls at the Chase Center in San Francisco.

Following the injury, he was forced to exit the court, and shortly after, the Bulls secured a 125-122 victory over the Warriors.

This is not his first injury of the season; he injured his right knee during the Warriors' game against the Minnesota Timberwolves on November 14. The incident occurred in the second half, when Curry aggressively drove to the rim, closely trailed by Jaden McDaniels and navigated over a screen placed by Kevon Looney.

Despite attempting a shot, the collision with McDaniels and the presence of Rudy Gobert's rim protection contributed to Steph Curry's knee injury.

Additionally, he has been grappling with a foot injury at the beginning of the season, leading to his inclusion on the team's injury report.

Despite these hurdles, the former Finals MVP displayed resilience by playing through the discomfort, participating in 62 out of 68 games this season.

Steph Curry stats vs Indiana Pacers

Steph Curry has appeared in 23 games against the Indiana Pacers, going 14-9. He has averaged 22.7 points, 4.6 rebounds and 7.0 assists with 1.6 steals and 0.3 blocks on 46.7% shooting from the field, 41.7% from the 3-point range and 90.5% from the free-throw range.

In their last outing, Curry had an outstanding performance, scoring 42 points, two rebounds and two assists on 68.2% of the field, including 11 of 16 from the 3-point range at 68.8%.