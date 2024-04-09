Is Steph Curry playing tonight against LA Lakers? Latest on 4x Champion's status (April 9)

The Golden State Warriors have listed their guard, Steph Curry, as available in the coming marquee matchup against the LA Lakers on Tuesday for the fourth and final matchup of their season series, with the Warriors looking to extend it 3-1.

Steph Curry is poised to make a comeback following a one-game break for rest, while Andrew Wiggins is expected to return after sitting out two games due to a sore left ankle.

The matchup between the Warriors and the Lakers carries significant weight in the standings, with the Lakers holding the ninth spot in the West, just 1.5 games ahead of the 10th-place Golden State.

Although both teams will likely secure spots in the play-in tournament, this game could be crucial in deciding the hosting rights for a potential rematch between them.

After a 118-110 triumph against the Utah Jazz at home, the Golden State Warriors showcased their resilience, rebounding from a narrow 108-106 defeat on the road against the Dallas Mavericks.

Their outstanding performance included a 53.3% shooting rate, 14 successful three-pointers out of 35 tries, and an assist-to-turnover ratio of 32/16.

This victory marked the Warriors' seventh win in eight games, with Klay Thompson leading the charge with 32 points, hitting 12 of 23 shots from the field.

Jonathan Kuminga contributed significantly with a double-double, tallying 21 points and 10 rebounds, while Brandin Podziemski and Trayce Jackson-Davis each added 16 points to the scoreboard.

What happened to Steph Curry?

Following his 35-minute display in the Warriors' narrow defeat against the Dallas Mavericks last Friday, the team decided to rest Curry for their game against the Jazz.

During the March 7 clash against the Chicago Bulls, Steph Curry suffered a right ankle roll while in possession of the ball, executing a cut to the basket.

The MRI results brought relief as they indicated no ligament or tissue damage and no fractures, offering reassurance about the severity of the injury.

On Nov. 12, Steph faced another setback, sidelining him for two consecutive games due to an injury to his right knee. The incident unfolded during the game against the Minnesota Timberwolves as he drove past Jaden McDaniels but collided with Rudy Gobert under the rim.

The collision, coupled with McDaniels' momentum, caused him to fall on his knee.

How to watch the Golden State Warriors vs. the LA Lakers?

The marquee Pacific Division showdown between the Warriors and the Lakers will tip off at 10 p.m. ET at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

The game will be broadcast nationally on TNT and Tru TV, with local feeds on Spectrum SportsNet for home viewers. It will also be live streamed on NBA League Pass and Fubo TV, with fans receiving a week of free NBA TV trials.