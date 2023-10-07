Is Steph Curry playing tonight against the Los Angeles Lakers? Latest injury update from Golden State Warriors (7th October)

The Golden State Warriors will open their preseason schedule with a game against the Los Angeles Lakers on October 7. Steph Curry is expected to be available for the contest. Curry is entering his 15th NBA season and will be looking to challenge for another championship ring.

The last time the two teams faced each other was during the second round of the Western Conference playoffs. After adding new faces during the summer, both rosters will look slightly different.

Golden State will likely head into the game looking to secure a victory. Outside of Draymond Green, who is nursing an ankle injury, the Warriors have a full-strength squad and expect to make an impact against the team that ended their hopes of defending their 2022 championship.

Curry will have a role to play not only in the opening preseason game but also throughout the entire season. He is inarguably the best shooter in NBA history and is coming off a season where he shot 42.7% from deep on 11.4 attempts per game. The Lakers will need to be wary of Curry's perimeter scoring ability when the two teams go head-to-head on October 7, as the superstar guard will be looking for some early revenge.

Two key Los Angeles Lakers players won't play against the Golden State Warriors

LeBron James and Austin Reaves will not participate in the preseason opener against the Warriors. The Lakers duo have informed the media they will be watching from the sidelines. LeBron has been dealing with a foot injury and is prioritizing long-term health over partaking in a preseason game of little value.

Reaves, 25, will also be sitting out the game for the Lakers. He spent the summer abroad with Team USA during their ill-fated FIBA World Cup run. The American national team finished 4th, losing their third-place contest against Canada.

Nevertheless, the Lakers will feel confident their elite depth can help them overcome an aging Warriors team that is expected to run an experimental lineup. When speaking to the media on October 2, Kerr noted how he will use an ultra-small starting five to open their preseason schedule.

Golden State is expected to start their game against the Lakers with Steph Curry, Chris Paul, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins and Kevon Looney in their starting five. As such, the Lakers could look to bully Golden State due to their athleticism, size and length.

The opening preseason game for the Lakers and Warriors will be a clash of styles, with pride also on the line.