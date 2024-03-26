Is Steph Curry playing tonight against Miami Heat? Latest on 10x All-Star's status (March 26)

Golden State Warriors standout guard Steph Curry is listed as available for the marquee matchup against the Miami Heat on Tuesday.

With a season record of 36-34, the Golden State Warriors currently hold the 10th position in the Western Conference standings. They trail the sixth-seeded Dallas Mavericks (42-29) by 5.5 games.

Moreover, the Golden State clings to the final play-in spot by just half a game over Houston (36-35). Their recent form has been shaky, having lost six of their last 10 games.

The Warriors suffered a 114-110 defeat on the road against Minnesota on Sunday, March 24. Despite holding a lead of up to 12 points during the game, both teams engaged in a competitive back-and-forth battle.

Golden State managed to shoot 44.7% from the field, including 38.9% from beyond the arc. Despite scoring 36 points in the paint, the team fell short in rebounding, trailing 44-41 in that department.

What happened to Steph Curry?

During the game against the Chicago Bulls, Steph Curry rolled his right ankle while containing the ball after receiving a pass on a cut to the basket.

The broadcast's microphones captured audible yells before he exited the court. Fortunately, MRI results revealed no ligament or tissue damage nor any fractures, providing some relief regarding the severity of the injury.

Curry's struggle with ankle injuries traces back to his rookie season in 2010. He encountered his first setback when he missed the inaugural game of his NBA career because of a left ankle sprain.

Following his sidelining for eight games throughout the year, Curry underwent ankle surgery as a subsequent measure to address his persistent ankle issues.

Steph Curry status vs Miami Heat

Steph Curry has competed in 22 games and is 13-9. He has averaged 24.5 points, 5.3 rebounds, 6.7 assists, 1.4 steals and 0.3 blocks while shooting 45.0% from the field, including 42.6% from the three-point line and 88.4% from the free-throw line.

In the first game of their season series this year, he scored 13 points, four rebounds and five assists with two steals and a block on 3-15 from the field at 20.0%, including 2-8 from the 3-point line at 25.0% and 5 of 6 from the free throw line.

The Warriors lost the game 114-102, with the team shooting 42.0% from the field and 24.2% from the 3-point line.