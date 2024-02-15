Is Steph Curry playing tonight against Utah Jazz? Latest on 2x MVP's status (February 15)

Golden State Warriors guard Steph Curry is listed as available for the second night of the back-to-back against the Utah Jazz after the Warriors' 129-107 win on Monday.

Curry logged 35 minutes in the Warriors' 130-125 loss against the LA Clippers at Chase Center on Wednesday night. He finished with a game-high 41 points with four rebounds and five assists on 15 of 31 shooting (48.4%), including 9 of 19 from the 3-point line (47.4%).

The Clippers snapped the Warriors five-game winning streak as the Dubs have gone 7-3 in their previous 10 outings. They improved from the twelfth position to the tenth in the Western standings and have a +9.4 net rating, with an offensive rating of 119.5 and a defensive rating of 110.1 during this stint.

What happened to Steph Curry?

Steph Curry has been remarkably consistent in his appearances this season despite being 35, playing in 49 out of the Warriors' 52 games. He has only missed three outings, which were due to a knee injury he experienced in November.

The injury happened in the second half when Curry landed awkwardly after attempting a layup, and he was shoved to the ground following a collision with Rudy Gobert and Jaden McDaniels.

He has played in eight of the nine back-to-back games for the Warriors this season and will suit up in the coming matchup ahead, as he is not on the injury report.

Steph Curry stats vs. Utah Jazz

Steph Curry has played the Utah Jazz 37 times in his career with a 26-11 record against them.

He has averaged 23.6 points, 4.4 rebounds and 6.6 assists, including a career-high 44 points with eight 3-pointers on 13 attempts.

In their last matchup, Curry displayed his marksmanship and playmaking ability, notching a double-double with 25 points and 10 assists, going 7 of 16 from beyond the arc (43.8%) and adding six rebounds, three steals and a block to secure the win.

Curry's availability will be vital for the Warriors to finish their last game strong and return on the winning track after a tough loss before the start of the All-Star break.

He is the cornerstone of their offense; his ball movement and shot-making abilities often cause defenses to panic, generating quality opportunities for his teammates. This often creates a four-on-three advantage when defenses decide to blitz him off the pick-and-roll or during handoffs.

How to watch Golden State Warriors vs. Utah Jazz?

The game between the Warriors and Jazz will tipoff on Thursday at 9 p.m. ET at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City. It will be locally broadcast on KJZZ and NBC Sports Bay Area for home and away coverage.

Livestreaming options will be available on Fubo TV and NBA League Pass, which grants viewers access to NBA TV for a week with a free trial.