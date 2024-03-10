Is Tyler Herro playing tonight against Washington Wizards? Latest on former Sixth Man of The Year's status (March 10)

Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro is listed as out and will remain sidelined for the upcoming contest against the Washington Wizards on Sunday, for the third game of their season series.

Miami is gearing up for its eighth consecutive game without its season's second-leading scorer. Even without Tyler, the team has managed a 5-3 record post-All-Star break. Nonetheless, it is looking to bounce back after recent defeats to the Dallas Mavericks and OKC Thunder.

What happened to Tyler Herro?

Tyler did not travel with the team on their West Coast road trip to rehabilitate \his foot injury and persistent soreness.

Amid a packed schedule, Duncan Robinson is expected to maintain his role in the starting lineup. The Heat are optimistic about Tyler Herro's potential return for the Wednesday game, which features a last season's finals rematch with the reigning champions, the Denver Nuggets.

Before the All-Star break, the Miami Heat's former Sixth Man of the Year was constrained to playing in only 36 of the team's 58 matchups, as he was sidelined by a variety of injuries.

An ankle problem forced him to miss a substantial part of November. After making his way back to the court, he found himself out again, this time due to a shoulder injury and migraines, leading to an absence in two additional games.

A significant event unfolded during a matchup with the Pelicans on Feb. 23, leading to his latest absence.

Tyler Herro, in an effort to advance the ball against intense defensive pressure, lost his footing. This slip resulted in his left knee hyperextending as he lost control of the ball. Herro fell on the ground, clutching his knee in evident agony.

Tyler Herro stats vs. Washington Wizards

In the 12 games that Tyler has appeared against Washington, the Heat have gone 9-3. He averaged 20.0 points, 5.3 rebounds and 3.8 assists on 45.6% shooting from the field, including 44.9% from the 3-point range and 80.0% from the free-throw line.

How to watch Washington Wizards vs. Miami Heat?

The Washington Wizards' clash with the Miami Heat is scheduled for broadcast locally on Bally Sports Sun for home viewers and MNMT for those following the away team.

The game begins at 6 p.m. ET at Miami's Kaseya Center. Fans looking to stream the game live have options with Fubo TV and NBA League Pass. The latter offers a week's access to NBA TV and is available through subscription purchase.