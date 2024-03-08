Is Tyrese Maxey playing tonight against New Orleans Pelicans? Latest on Philadelphia 76ers All-Star's status (March 8)

Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey is set to miss his third straight game against the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday, with his next opportunity to play anticipated for Sunday in New York.

Meanwhile, Kyle Lowry is expected to return to the lineup Friday following a day of rest, likely securing a starting position, which will also result in more playing time for Cameron Payne.

The 76ers are coming off back-to-back losses against the Brooklyn Nets on the road and the Memphis Grizzlies at home. Since the All-Star break, the team has lost five out of the eight games.

What happened to Tyrese Maxey?

During a game in Dallas on Sunday, Tyrese Maxey lost his balance while driving to the basket and inadvertently collided with the knee of Derrick Jones Jr., which struck his head.

Tyrese left the game after the incident but later returned, contributing 24 points to the 76ers' 120-116 victory.

The NBA mandates a concussion protocol that players must clear before they can return to play, aimed at ensuring their safety and mitigating any potential long-term health issues.

Although his injury is not deemed severe, he must still adhere to a specific protocol, prompting the 76ers to proceed with caution. The team's medical personnel will diligently observe their All-Star for any symptoms and guide him through the NBA's concussion protocol steps, per reports.

Tyrese Maxey had previously missed three games earlier in the season due to an ankle injury and was out for another game because of illness.

Tyrese Maxey stats vs. New Orleans Pelicans

The 76ers guard has appeared in six games against the New Orleans Pelicans, going 3-3. He has averaged 14.3 points, 2.2 rebounds and 2.7 assists on 47.3% shooting from the field, including 36.0% from beyond the arc on 4.2 attempts and 87.5% from the free-throw line on just 1.3 attempts.

In their latest outing, Tyrese Maxey ended the game with 33 points, one rebound, three assists, two steals and four turnovers on 13 of 25 shooting at 52.0% from the field and 3 of 10 from beyond the arc at 30.0%.

How to watch New Orleans Pelicans vs. Philadelphia 76ers?

The second and final matchup between the New Orleans Pelicans and Philadelphia 76ers will be aired locally on NBC Sports Philadelphia and WVUE for home and away coverage, respectively.

The game will begin at 7 p.m. ET at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, with live-streaming options available on NBA League Pass and Fubo TV, which gives viewers access to NBA TV for a week's worth of free trial.