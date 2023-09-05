Is USA out of FIBA World Cup 2023 after match against Italy? Latest update on team's progress

Team USA bounced back in the FIBA World Cup 2023 following their 110-104 loss to Lithuania on Saturday (September 3) by beating Italy 100-63 in the quarter-finals on Tuesday (September 5). The Americans' quest to win the Gold remained intact after Saturday's loss in their last group stage game, as they had already booked their place in the final eight.

The quarter-final win against Italy was a knockout contest. With the blowout victory, USA has remained in the race for a podium finish by earning a semi-final spot. A loss would've seen the USA play the classification round for seedings 5th to 8th.

The Americans will play the winner of Germany and Latvia's quarter-final game, which is tomorrow, on Wednesday, September 6. Anthony Edwards and Co. have guaranteed themselves a fourth-place finish following the win over Italy.

However, the team's ceiling is much higher, and they will be aiming for the gold medal and nothing less. Germany is the favorite to make it to the semi-finals as USA's next opponent. That will be a stiff challenge. Dennis Schroder and Co. are undefeated so far.

Team USA is up and running again

Team USA has been a dominant force in the Olympics, but that hasn't translated consistently at the FIBA World Cup. They got eliminated in the quarter-finals in 2019. The USA finished seventh after losing their opening classification round.

They deployed another young team that has played well but struggled at times due to their lack of experience. However, the loss to Lithuania seems to have helped Steve Kerr's young roster understand the tenacity of their European counterparts at the 2023 FIBA World Cup.

The Americans' struggles have come on the defensive end. Their rebounding has been lackluster thus far. Meanwhile, travel violations and foul trouble are another pair of issues they've dealt with. However, the Americans looked comfortable with these nuances in the quarter-finals against Italy.

Their ball pressure was terrific throughout the evening. The Americans allowed Italy to score only 24 points in the first half, their second-lowest total in team history. It was also the first time for the Americans that they managed to leak fewer than 39 points in a half for the first time at the quarter-finals stage of the FIBA World Cup.

Mikal Bridges emerged as the best player for the Americans in this game. He tallied 24 points, six rebounds and two steals, shooting 8-of-11. Meanwhile, Tyrese Haliburton played a solid cameo, bagging 18 points, five assists and three steals, shooting 6-of-9.

