Is Victor Wembanyama going to play in NBA Summer League before FIBA World Cup 2023? Looking at his offseason debut before world basketball tournament 

Victor Wembanyama's potential participation in the NBA Summer League has been the topic of discussion ever since San Antonio Spurs selected him as their No. 1 draft pick. There has been sensational hype surrounding Wemby, with many in the community touting him as the best draft talent since LeBron James.

NBA Summer League will be the first major occasion where the larger audience will be able to see Victor Wembanyama's skills.

To quicken up his acclimatization to the new environment, Wemby has already confirmed his participation in the NBA 2K24 Summer League. However, he will be opting out of the California Summer League, which will be held earlier.

Is Victor Wembanyama going to NBA after the FIBA World Cup 2023?

The answer to this question is both yes and no. After all, the regular NBA season will occur after this year’s World Cup, scheduled to start in August. Many talents from the NBA will be participating in it, including Kessler and Reaves. Wembanyama will also don the French jersey.

Josh Paredes @Josh810 "I had a long season with Mets 92. Gonna have a long season with the Spurs. Olympics after that. I just think more than two years without rest is too big of a risk." - Victor Wembanyama on choosing to sit out the FIBA World Cup "I had a long season with Mets 92. Gonna have a long season with the Spurs. Olympics after that. I just think more than two years without rest is too big of a risk." - Victor Wembanyama on choosing to sit out the FIBA World Cup https://t.co/N0UGd8ZO4P

Following his selection at the draft, Wemby made it clear that he would like to put all his focus on the upcoming season. It’s evident the upper hierarchy at Spurs has made it clear he will have to prepare for the league as quickly as possible.

There will also be a pre-season training camp and matches that will take place before the regular season begins. Unless there’s an unforeseen injury or bizarre decision by the coach, the answer to is Victor Wembanyama going to NBA is positive.

That said, fans will have to be patient since plenty of basketball will be played between now and the NBA 2023-24 season. The Frenchman has reportedly opted out of the California Summer League, where Spurs face the Hornets later tonight. Many fans hoped to see Wembenyama going up against no.2 pick Brandon Miller. The decision is unsurprising given the long season in the French league for the generational talent.

However, he will join the NBA 2K24 Summer League and head to Las Vegas on July 6. Hence, fans might finally be able to see the No.1 vs. No. 2 fight it out and try to impress one and all.

