Is Victor Wembanyama playing tonight against Brooklyn Nets? Latest on No. 1 pick’s status

Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs will look to get back on track when they visit Barclays Center to take on the Brooklyn Nets on Saturday. The Spurs have lost six in a row and eight of their last 10 and have the worst record in the NBA at 10-42.

The No.1 pick of the 2023 NBA Draft is not part of San Antonio's official injury report, so he will be good to go for Saturday's game. Victor Wembanyama is coming off one of his worst performances so far, as he had 15 points and just one rebound on Thursday when the Spurs lost to the Orlando Magic (127-111).

Wembanyama was again on a minutes restriction, as he spent only 22 minutes on the floor. The Spurs have been cautious with him and monitor his minutes to prevent him from injuries.

"It's a new experience for him. He'll get a certain period where he'll run out of gas and then he gets it back again. Who doesn't? It's a new thing playing four games in a week," coach Gregg Popovich said, via NBA.com.

What happened to Victor Wembanyama?

Victor Wembanyama has dealt with injuries to his hip and ankle and has missed a few games this season. Wembanyama has appeared in 46 of the Spurs' 52 games so far and has averages of 20.3 points, 10.1 rebounds and 3.1 assists.

Even though San Antonio monitors his minutes, Wembanyama has shown signs of his great potential, as he is considered a generational talent. He is a frontrunner to claim the Rookie of the Year award along with OKC Thunder young star Chet Holmgren.

San Antonio guard Devin Vassell spoke about his talent, via NBA.com:

"Everybody has these high expectations for him and he makes these crazy plays and does crazy stuff every game, but he just turned 20. He's learning."

Victor Wembanyama's stats vs. Brooklyn Nets

Victor Wembanyama has not faced the Brooklyn Nets before. This is the first matchup between the Nets and Spurs this season and it will be Wembanyama's first appearance against the New York franchise.

How to watch Spurs vs. Nets game?

The San Antonio Spurs vs. Brooklyn Nets game will take place at Barclays Center on Saturday, February 10. Tip-off time is 6:00 p.m. ET and international fans can watch it on NBA League Pass. Yes and KENS will broadcast the game as well for local fans in Brooklyn and San Antonio.

San Antonio will have another losing season and has shifted its attention to the 2024 NBA draft. The Nets, meanwhile, have lost three in a row and are 11th in the East with a 20-31 record. They trail the Atlanta Hawks, who hold the final play-in spot (23-29), by two and a half games.

