Is Victor Wembanyama playing tonight against Dallas Mavericks? Latest on ROTY favorite's status (March 19)

San Antonio Spurs rookie Victor Wembanyama will play against the Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday night as part of the NBA's five-game lineup.

All San Antonio Spurs players, aside from Charles Bassey, are poised for participation in the highly anticipated matchup as both teams clash for the fourth and final encounter of the season. The Spurs will be looking to avoid a complete series sweep.

The Spurs defeated the Brooklyn Nets 122-115, snapping their three-game losing streak, led by French rookie Wembanyama, who recorded a double-double with 33 points and 15 rebounds. He also had seven assists and seven blocks on 14 of 26 shots, including 1 of 7 from three and 4 of 6 from the free throw line.

What happened to Victor Wembanyama?

Victor Wembanyama missed back-to-back games due to an ankle injury in marquee games against the Sacramento Kings and the Golden State Warriors on March 7 and 9.

He sustained the injury in the second quarter of the Houston Rockets and Spurs matchup on March 5.

Despite being substituted less than two minutes after the incident, he made a resilient return at the start of the third quarter, demonstrating remarkable fortitude as he proceeded to contribute to the team's efforts for nearly the entirety of the second half

Ahead of the Houston matchup, his participation remained in question due to a shoulder injury incurred during the San Antonio Spurs' 117-105 win over the Indiana Pacers on March 3 at the Frost Bank Center.

The injury happened with 3:29 left in the fourth quarter, as Myles Turner fouled Wemby while endeavoring to block a shot. Turner unintentionally descended upon Wembanyama's shoulder during the seven-foot-three center's pump fake, visibly causing discomfort to the rookie.

Victor Wembanyama's stats vs Dallas Mavericks

Victor has played the Maverick only twice out of the three times the teams have faced each other.

He averages 20.5 points, 7.0 rebounds and 3.5 assists with 1.5 steals and 2.0 blocks on 53.3% shooting from the field, including 45.5% from the 3-point line on 5.5 attempts and 66.7% from the charity stripe on 3.0 attempts.

How to watch Dallas Mavericks vs San Antonio Spurs?

The Western Conference matchup between the Mavericks and the Spurs will air locally on Bally Sports SW-SA and Bally Sports SW-DAL for home and away coverage, with tipoff at 8 p.m. ET at the Frost Bank Center in San Antonio.