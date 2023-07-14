Is Victor Wembanyama playing tonight against Pistons in NBA Summer League? (14th July 2023)

Victor Wembanyama was the first overall pick by the San Antonio Spurs in the 2023 NBA draft. The Spurs will be going up against the Detroit Pistons at 8:30 pm on 14th July 2023. However, Wembanyama will not be suiting up for this game.

Wembanyama, who featured in two games for the San Antonio Spurs, will no longer participate in the rest of the Summer League games. The Spurs seem to have seen enough from their star and will reportedly shut him down moving forward.

Sportsnet @Sportsnet The Spurs are shutting down Victor Wembanyama for the remainder of the Summer League.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

In his first two games, Wembanyama played a total of 54 minutes. He scored 36 points, 20 rebounds, eight blocks, and three assists. Wembanyama shot 41% from the floor. He did come up short by his standards in the first game but was able to bounce back in his second outing.

Wembanyama is coming off a busy twelve months. He was part of the French season, had media days for NBA, attended the draft night, and even participated in workouts and Summer League.

Given this, the Spurs would want their star to be well-rested and refreshed for the upcoming NBA season, which could be likely why they are shutting him down.

Victor Wembanyama makes a judgment on NBA vs European league - "It's going fast, but it's less physical"

Spurs Trail Blazers Basketball

Victor Wembanyama has only played in two NBA Summer League games but was quick to dish out judgment about the NBA as compared to the European League. The number one pick claimed that the NBA is less physical. Here is what he had to say:

"The court is more open, it's going fast, but it's less physical. I get fouled a lot, but not as much. Here players are just flying, out there it's more on the ground, pushing on the ground, big box outs. Here it's great athletes, the best in the world, way more talent. But I like this better, though."

BasketNews @BasketNews_com Victor Wembanyama believes NBA is less physical than European basketball 🗣️

While Wembanyama's criticism might be true, it might be coming a little bit too early, given that he has not yet played in a proper NBA game. At 7-foot-4-inch, Wembanyama will not have a problem with length but he does not have an NBA body compared to the likes of LeBron James, Giannis Antetokounmpo, or Joel Embiid.

NBA Summer League prominently features players from the G League or other players trying to make the roster. There is an argument to be made that Summer League is, in fact, easier than the G League. Therefore, any comments about a lack of physicality might be immature, to say the least.

Wembanyama has earned the right to have an opinion. He is one of the best prospects of all time. However, it might be wise for him to wait for the season to start to make bold claims like this.

Recommended Video Top 5 NBA players accused of sexual harassment and assault

Poll : 0 votes