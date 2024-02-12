Is Victor Wembanyama playing tonight against Toronto Raptors? Latest on San Antonio Spurs star's status (February 12)

San Antonio Spurs rookie center Victor Wembanyama is listed as available for the fourth game of their road trip against the Toronto Raptors (19-34) on Monday at the Scotiabank Arena.

The Spurs (10-43) are coming off seven straight losses and have gone 2-8 in their previous 10 games. Wembanyama was available for all these games and continued to mark his name and competed for the Rookie of the Year honors.

Wembanyama averaged 17.8 points, 9.2 rebounds and 3.6 assists with 1.2 steals and 2.0 blocks on 45.1% shooting, including 45.5% from the 3-point line in the last five games. He has played on a minute restriction which has kept him under 27 minutes of play.

Despite Wembanyama's stellar production, the Spurs have played poorly heading into Monday's matchup with a -11.6 net rating, a 107.8 offensive rating and a 119.4 defensive rating.

What happened to Victor Wembanyama?

Despite battling injuries to his ankle and hip, Victor Wembanyama has played through most of the games.

However, during the pre-game warm-up ahead of the matchup against the Dallas Mavericks on Dec. 23, Wembanyama had a freak accident, resulting in an ankle sprain. He was practising baseline drive moves when he landed awkwardly on a ball boy's foot, immediately causing discomfort and headed to the locker room. Wembanyama walked by himself, indicating the severity of the injury was not serious.

Victor eventually did not play in the game due to "Coach's Decision" and missed another game soon after against Portland Trail Blazers on Dec. 29. He has missed six games this season, playing in 47 games and has been under minute restriction to avoid major injuries.

Victor Wembanyama stats vs. Toronto Raptors

Victor Wembanyama has played the Toronto Raptors once in his career, where the Spurs 116-123 lost at home on Nov. 5.

Wembanyama ended the night with 20 points, nine rebounds, four assists with a steal and five blocks on 7 of 16 shooting (43.8%), including 2 of 7 (28.6%) from the 3-point line.

This is about the same as his average for the season at 20.3 points, 10.0 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 1.1 steals and 3.0 blocks on 46.4% shooting.

How to watch San Antonio Spurs vs. Toronto Raptors?

The game between the San Antonio Spurs and the Toronto Raptors will be broadcast locally on TSN and Bally Sports SW-SA for home and away coverage. The tipoff is at 7:30 p.m. ET.

It will also be available for live-streaming on NBA League Pass and Fubo TV which gives viewers access to NBA TV with a free trial for a week.

