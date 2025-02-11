Is Zach Edey playing tonight against the Phoenix Suns? Latest on Grizzlies rookie's availability (Feb. 11)

The Memphis Grizzlies take on the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday in a nationally televised game. Zach Edey, the Grizzlies' 7-foot-4 rookie center, is expected to suit up and start. Edey played 13 minutes in the 125-112 loss to the OKC Thunder on Saturday but is healthy for Tuesday's highly anticipated encounter.
There have been concerns about Edey, who's playing with a face mask after suffering a nose injury against the San Antonio Spurs on Jan. 17.
The Grizzlies big man took an elbow to the face while trying to contest Julian Champagnie's drive to the basket. The injury wasn't as severe as first thought, as Edey has stated every game for Memphis since then.
The Grizzlies held the ninth pick in the 2024 NBA draft, and with a need for a dominant post player, selected Edey.
The Canadian center was coming off an exceptional year with the Purdue Boilermakers, averaging 25.2 points, 12.2 rebounds and 2.0 assists. He was was named the Naismith College Player of the Year for the second consecutive season and led the Boilermakers all the way to the national championship.
Zach Edey's dominance under the basket has provided a major boost to the Memphis Grizzlies, who are second in the Western Conference with a 35-17 record.
This season, Edey is averaging 9.7 ppg, 7.6 rpg, 1.0 apg and 1.2 bpg over 20.7 mpg. He has featured in 38 games and has started 31 times.
Against a talented Suns roster that includes Kevin Durant and Devin Booker, Edey and the Grizzlies will have to be at their best if they hope to pull off a win at the Footprint Center.
Zach Edey matches historic Grizzlies record against the Toronto Raptors
There was plenty of excitement surrounding Zach Edey's return to his home nation to face the Toronto Raptors last week, and the Canadian star didn't disappoint. He finished with a double-double, logging 13 points and 15 rebounds to guide the Grizzlies to a 138-107 victory over Toronto.
Edey also hit a historic milestone against the Raptors, becoming the first Grizzlies rookie since Pau Gasol to record three-consecutive double-doubles with points and rebounds.
Against the Milwaukee Bucks at the Fiserv Forum on Feb. 2, Edey recorded 14 points and 11 rebounds. The 22-year-old followed that up with another strong outing against the lSan Antonio Spurs on Feb. 3, finishing with 16 points and 14 rebounds.
