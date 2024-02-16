"It's going to get bad": Damian Lillard foresees league turmoil as he and Giannis Antetokounmpo gel

Milwaukee Bucks star Damian Lillard recently appeared on a podcast hosted by his teammate Thanasis Antetokounmpo, who is also Giannis Antetokounmpo's brother. In the podcast, Lillard talked about being traded to the Bucks from the Portland Trail Blazers and his on-court chemistry with Giannis. He also spoke about his rap career hustle.

About nine minutes into the podcast, Thanasis pointed out a subtle comparison of the Lillard-Giannis duo with the legendary LA Lakers Kobe Bryant-Shaquille O'Neal duo. Reacting to that, Lillard said that he doesn't like to compare himself with the legends, but did comment on his new dynamic with the Bucks.

"It takes time for things to develop and become what everybody wants to see it become on the first day, they want it to be that right away," Lillard said.

"I think with me and Giannis it's like he's a strong-minded dude, I'm a strong-minded dude. His career has been a certain way, my career has been a certain way. So I think it takes for that to come together and to figure out."

Lillard added:

"How great we could be together is still showing because we've been able to win so many games throughout the process. A lot of times you struggle through the process and then you hit your stride but we've been able to kinda be in that learning process coming together, communicating and all of these things and win.

"I think once it kinda clicks completely and we start to really really roll, that's when it's going to get bad."

Damian Lillard expressed high standards for what he expects to deliver in his partnership with two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo with the Milwaukee Bucks.

Damian Lillard talks about never having been an All-Star starter before

Damian Lillard was a seven-time All-Star with Portland. However, his eighth selection for the 2023-24 season's All-Star weekend will be his first as a starter.

About 36 minutes into the same podcast, he spoke about his previous non-selection as an All-Star starter.

"I've had years when according to my play, I should've been a starter," Lillard said, "But All-Star week is for the fans so a lot of times I didn't get the amount of votes that I'm getting this year."

Damian Lillard will start in the upcoming All-Star game for the Eastern Conference. He will be joined by his Bucks teammate and Eastern Conference captain Giannis Antetokounmpo. The other starters include Jayson Tatum, Tyrese Haliburton and the reigning MVP Joel Embiid. Embiid, however, won't play after undergoing left meniscus surgery.