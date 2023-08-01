“It’s a travesty & a disgrace” – Charles Barkley makes case for downfall of March Madness due to NIL & player compensation

Charles Barkley is known for his NBA analysis and shares his basketball insights on college basketball while working for CBS and TNT during the March Madness tournament every year.

The world of college sports is dramatically shifting with the introduction of name, image and likeness (NIL). Young prospects now often go to the school with the highest offer. Barkley is not too fond of the new landscape.

“It’s a travesty and a disgrace,” Barkley said. “I am so mad that we could mess something up that is so beautiful.”

Barkley is not a fan of the new compensation. He fears the system will collapse if there is no regulation on the compensation.

“We can’t pay all these players,” Barkley said.

He thinks that the NIL money could create even more of a hierarchy in college sports. If it becomes a completely free market it could be bad for the smaller schools in college sports.

“In the next three to five years, we are going to have 25 schools that are going to dominate the sports because they can afford players. The schools that cant’ afford or won’t pay players are going to be irrelevant,” Barkley said.

American college football may already have reached breaking point. The same four schools have won eight of the nine college football playoffs (Alabama, Georgia, Clemson and Ohio State). The NIL money could further increase the gap between the big schools and the smaller ones.

Charles Barkley slams new NCAA president Charlie Baker for plans surrounding NIL"We can't ask these politicians nothing. Those people are awful people — Democrats and Republicans. They're all crooks."

Was Barkley paid in college?

Barkley played college basketball at Auburn University for three seasons.

He played at a heavyish weight but still excelled. He became a fan favorite with his skills and rebounded above his height. He earned the nickname “The Round Mound of Rebound”.

He won SEC Player of the Year in 1984. He was also an All American the same year.

Barkley was not paid by the University when he played and was on a scholarship.

However, there are no confirmed reports on whether or not boosters gave money under the table to Barkley as he became a star. Barkley did admit later in life to receiving some unsanctioned money.

He said he asked for and accepted money from sports agents before entering the NBA. This was not allowed under NCAA rules. Barkley claims it was not much money and just some extra spending cash. He also said he repaid all the borrowed money after he made it to the NBA.

