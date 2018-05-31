James: Warriors battles will make a nice chapter in my book

The Cleveland Cavaliers versus the Golden State Warriors will be a fond memory for LeBron James when he eventually retires.

Omnisport NEWS News 31 May 2018, 14:30 IST 41 Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

LeBron James during Cleveland Cavaliers practice

LeBron James has no intention of retiring just yet but he already knows the Golden State Warriors will make a "nice chapter" in his post-career book.

For the fourth successive year James and his Cleveland Cavaliers team-mates will meet the Warriors in the NBA Finals, the latter having won two of their previous series.

The Cavs were first to book their place in the Finals by overcoming the Boston Celtics in game seven on Sunday, the 15th-year superstar inspirational with 35 points, 15 rebounds and nine assists.

A day later the Warriors overcame the Houston Rockets to join them, a feat James expected given the pedigree within Steve Kerr's roster.

"Just going against the Warriors in the last three years in the Finals, I kind of figured or thought that they could get it done," he told reporters.

"Just because of the 18 of a possible 21 Finals games that I've played against them in the last three years, I figured out that they could make it happen.

"Just their championship DNA."

And James' battles with Stephen Curry and the Warriors will be a happy memory for the four-time MVP when he eventually retires, with a special chapter in his autobiography to be reserved for them.

He added: "Golden State is one of the best teams I've ever played. It's one of the best teams that's ever been assembled.

"Then they added Kevin Durant. So, then what does that do to them? It makes them even more dangerous and even more powerful and great.

"For me as a competitor, it's fun. It's truly fun to know when I'm done playing the game of basketball to know that I played against some of the greatest teams that ever played, ever been assembled. And this is one of them.

"At what chapter will the LeBron versus Warriors fit into my book? I don't know where they will fall in my book, but they will have a nice chapter."