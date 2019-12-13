Janoris Jenkins cut by Giants after sending offensive tweet to fan

Janoris Jenkins was cut by the New York Giants on Friday following his "refusal to acknowledge the inappropriate and offensive language" he used in a tweet earlier this week.

The eighth-year cornerback was heavily criticised for calling a fan a "retard" on Twitter on Wednesday, and he later tweeted saying: "My apology for the word I used earlier, really didn't mean no 'HARM'."

However, the initial tweet remained on his account and he told reporters on Thursday that such a term "was slang that I use back at home".

Jenkins had said: "It's my slang, so if you take it how you're going to take it, then that's on you. I don't mean to offend nobody."

The 31-year-old suffered an ankle injury in the loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday and the Giants explained on Friday that he had been "waived/injured".

However, head coach Pat Shurmur later explained that Jenkins' comment and his unwillingness to see the offensive nature of it was "the determining factor" in his release.

"This was an organisational decision," Shurmur told the team's website.

"From ownership to management to our football operations, we felt it was in the best interests of the franchise and the player.

"Obviously, what happened this week, and the refusal to acknowledge the inappropriate and offensive language, was the determining factor."

Jenkins, drafted in the second round by the then-St Louis Rams in 2012, signed a reported five-year, $62.5million contract with the Giants in 2016 and went to the Pro Bowl in his first season with New York.

He had four interceptions in 13 games this season and led the Giants in passes defensed with 14.

Shortly after news of his release was confirmed, Jenkins tweeted: "Best news ever.. Thank you"

Best news ever.. Thank you — JackRabbit2.0 (@JjenkzLockdown) December 13, 2019