Honda racer Anish Shetty steals the show

Coimbatore,Jun 10 (PTI) Hondariders performed strongly at the 2018 Indian National Motorcycle Racing Championship here today as Anish Shetty of IDEMITSU Honda Ten10 Racing team finished first inthe Pro Stock 165 class of national championship.

In theSuperSport 165 class, Mathana Kumar scored a double podium once again, while Senthil Kumar registered another win in IDEMITSU Honda India Talent Cup.

Mathana Kumar displayed aggressive spirit by bagging another podium in the 15 lap SuperSport165 class race.

He finished the race in 3rd position in 18:24.464 minutes.

The action-packed race saw Rajiv Sethu improve on his cornering speed, reducing his lap timings to finish fourth.

Rajiv and Sarath Kumar kept the excitement at the peak with Sarath finishing right at his heels in fifthposition.

In theTalent Cup, 17-year-old Senthil Kumar won the race for the second consecutive day.

Senthil finished the 15-lap race in 19:40.847 minutes with a best lap time of 1:17.151 minutes.

The action between Senthil and Anish continued on Day 2 as well as Anish finished the race in second spot while reducing the gap between the two even further.

Abhishek Vasudev started from pole position to round up the podium with a total timing of 19:41.128 minutes.

Abhishek though scored the fastest lap of the race in just 1:16.730.minutes

The results (Provisional): NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP

Super Sport Indian 165cc (Race 2,15 laps): 1. K Y Ahamed (TVS Racing) (18mins, 23.078secs); 2. Deepak Ravikumar (TVS Racing) (18:23. 550); 3. Mathana Kumar (Honda Ten10 Racing) (18:24.464).

Pro-Stock 165cc (Race 2, 15 laps): 1. Anish Shetty (Honda Ten10 Racing) (19:28.918); 2. Kevin Kannan (Rockers Racing) (19:29. 420);3. Mithun Kumar (Honda Ten10 Racing) (19:31.426).

Pro-Stock 301-400cc (Race 2, 15 laps): 1. Amarnath Menon (Gusto Racing) (18:22.762); 2. Satyanarayana Raju (Gusto Racing) (18:25.077); 3. Antony Peter (Vortex Racing) (18:39. 130).

Novice (Stock 165cc, 10 laps): 1. Aditya Rao (Sparks Racing) (13:28.042); 2. Karthik Mateti (Sparks Racing) (13:28. 457); 3. Akshay V Murali (Apex Racing Academy) (13:37.568).

Girls (Stock 165cc, 8 laps): 1. Ann Jennifer (Sparks Racing) (11:55. 766); 2. Nivetha Kumar (First 1 Racing) (12:01. 280); 3. Czimkhy R V (Pvt) (12:11.675).

One-Make Championship:Idemitsu Honda India Talent Cup 2018 organised by MMSC Race 2 (CBR 250, 15 laps): 1. Senthil Kumar (19:40.847); 2. Anish Damodara Shetty (Hubballi) (19:40. 950); 3. Abhishek Vasudev (Bengaluru) (19:41.128).

TVS Open (Apache RR 310 R2) 10 laps: 1. Yashas R L (Bengaluru) (13:16.475); 2. Vivek Pillai (Chennai) (13:20. 907);3. PedduSriharsha (Hyderabad) (13:21.068).

Race 2 (15 laps): 1. Deepak Ravikumar (Chennai) (19:30. 812); 2. S Sivanesan (Chennai) (19:40.844); 3. PedduSriharsha (Hyderabad) (19:47.759).

Novice (Apache RTR 200) Race 2 (10 laps): 1. Karthik Mateti (Hyderabad) (14:10.019); 2. Anand R (Chennai) (14:25. 680); 3. A S Alexander (Chennai) (14:32.877)