×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்

Jimmy Butler aims dig at Timberwolves following 76ers debut

Omnisport
NEWS
News
30   //    17 Nov 2018, 10:56 IST
Jimmy Butler
Jimmy Butler

Jimmy Butler appeared to take aim at his former Minnesota Timberwolves team-mates after scoring 28 points on his home debut for the Philadelphia 76ers in a 113-107 win over the Utah Jazz.

Butler, 29, was traded to the 76ers from the Timberwolves in a deal that included Robert Covington, Dario Saric and Jerryd Bayless going the other way.

The former Chicago Bulls guard was making his first appearance at Wells Fargo Center for his new side and praised his colleagues following Friday's win.

"We did what we're supposed to do. It's so fun to win," Butler told NBCS Philly after the game.

"It's so much more fun to play with these guys.

"Everybody wants to win. And when somebody messes up, you talk to them, they don't take it personal and they do their job.

"I think everybody is such a good basketball player, and we all want to do right, that sometimes we mess up."

Omnisport
NEWS
Jimmy Butler trade: 76ers acquire Timberwolves star in...
RELATED STORY
76ers 'agree Jimmy Butler trade' with Timberwolves
RELATED STORY
Philadelphia 76ers bet their depth on Jimmy Butler
RELATED STORY
Butler: 76ers need time to gel
RELATED STORY
AP source: Jimmy Butler going to 76ers from Minnesota
RELATED STORY
It's done: Jimmy Butler trade to Philadelphia completed
RELATED STORY
Putting the Butler drama behind, Minnesota Timberwolves...
RELATED STORY
Timberwolves forward Jimmy Butler ruled out against Trail...
RELATED STORY
Embiid and Simmons excited at Butler arrival
RELATED STORY
NBA: Winners and losers from the Jimmy Butler trade
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us