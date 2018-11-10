×
Joel Embiid has 42 points, 18 rebounds in 76ers' OT win

Associated Press
NEWS
News
15   //    10 Nov 2018, 08:59 IST
AP Image

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Joel Embiid scored 16 of his 42 points in the fourth quarter to help the Philadelphia 76ers beat the Charlotte Hornets 133-132 in overtime Friday night.

The Hornets fought back from a 21-point deficit and led by five with 1:18 remaining in regulation before the Sixers forced extra time.

Kemba Walker scored 19 of his 30 points in the fourth quarter for the Hornets.

Embiid also had 18 rebounds, and hit a tying 3 with 34.4 seconds to go. The Hornets committed a shot-clock violation with time winding down in regulation, missing an opportunity.

Ben Simmons had 22 points, 13 assists and eight rebounds for the 76ers.

TIP-INS

76ers: Rookie Jonah Bolden was recalled from the Delaware Blue Coats of the G League. He scored eight points in a career-high 11 minutes. Bolden had not appeared in a game for the 76ers since Oct. 30.

Hornets: The Hornets ran into foul trouble late in the game. Cody Zeller and Dwayne Bacon each picked up six. Bacon, who fouled out in overtime, scored 15 points in only his fifth game of the season.

UP NEXT

76ers: At Memphis on Saturday night.

Hornets: At the Detroit on Sunday.

