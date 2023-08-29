John Legend set to electrify crowd for $6,000,000 Shaquille O'Neal fundraiser fiesta in Las Vegas: Ticket price, celebrities performing & more

According to a KSNV News 3 Las Vegas article, Shaquille O'Neal will be holding his Foundation's annual fundraising gala in Las Vegas with artists John Legend, Dan + Shay, Anderson .Paak, Adam Blackstone, and celebrities Jennifer Hudson with Ray Romano are set to make an appearance. Actor Joel McHale will be the main host of the event.

The event will be held in Las Vegas on October 7 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena. The former NBA star has also released an official news release in anticipation of the fundraising gala.

"We raised the bar last year," O'Neal said, "and The Third Event promises to do the same. I'm so grateful to our entertainers who are once again donating their time. I know they will create a night of incredible music and comedy in a true testament to the power of unity to make a difference in kids' life."

The event will include a private cocktail reception, live performances from celebrated artists and musicians, with dinner and live auction. Tickets for the fundraising event range from $50 to $250, along with tabled sponsorships will be priced at $15,000 to $100,000.

Finding more about Shaquille O'Neal's fundraising gala

The upcoming fundraising gala of Shaquille O'Neal is a major fundraiser that is in collaboration with the Boys & Girls Clubs and Communities in Schools. The collaboration stems from the goal of helping out underserved youth.

The proceeds will then help bridge the construction of a new Boys & Girls Club joint facility, along with an alumni center for the Communities in Schools.

As mentioned in the same KSNV News 3 Las Vegas article, Shaquille O'Neal's The Event fundraiser has raised over $6 million, which has resulted in the creation of brand-new athletic courts for the youth to take advantage of.

Additionally, SVP of Industry Relations and Multicultural Development at PepsiCo, Kent Montgomery, talked about the partnership with O'Neal's Foundation, as per Pollstar News' Ariel King:

"We are proud again to partner with the Shaquille O'Neal Foundation to support our communities in need," Montgomery said. "Our goal is to bring smiles and support to historically underserved communities, and this partnership supports our shared vision to drive equity and help truly make a difference."

Looking back on Shaquille O'Neal's 2022 The Event Gala, he talked about the most rewarding feeling he got from his foundation.

"When we opened up some basketball courts on the rough side of Vegas, I got people [giving] mad thanks," O'Neal said. "As long as I can make people smile and make people have a bright day, that's what I'm all about. I don't care about credit. I don't care about interviews."

"If a little kid can go on and play on the court," O'Neal added, "play safely, get his game on, and hopefully become a high school star on a court that I helped build, I did my job."

For all the glory the former Lakers star has garnered over the years and even post-NBA life, he has never forgotten to help out in any way that can toward the people in need of him.

