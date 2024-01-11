"Joker and Jamal play golf?": Celtics fans boast after Jayson Tatum & Jaylen Brown feast, leaving rival fans scrambling for excuses

The Boston Celtics All-Star duo of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown had an explosive outing in their gutsy 127-120 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday. And NBA fans were sent ablaze by it and made their thoughts known on social media.

The Celtics got the better of the Timberwolves in their battle of conference-leading teams at home. Tatum showed the way in the victory, finishing with 45 points, with Brown adding 35 points of his own, solidifying their standing as one of the best duos, if not the best, in the NBA right now.

NBA fans reacted to the Celtics star pair’s performance, giving varying takes on social media.

Here are what some of them wrote on X, formerly Twitter:

Jaylen Brown hopes to bring a title to Boston while playing alongside Jayson Tatum

Jaylen Brown gets to play extended years with All-Star running-mate Jayson Tatum after signing a supermax extension worth $304 million in the offseason to stay in Boston. Through it, he hopes to continue to have the success they are having as a duo and finally give the Celtics another NBA title.

The eight-year NBA veteran shared this early last year, long before he signed the lucrative extension deal, highlighting how together with "JT" they have achieved a lot in the past couple of years.

He said (via The Athletic’s Shams Charania):

“[Jayson and I] have been incredibly successful. Hopefully we can be even more, the only thing that would put the ribbon on top would be a championship.

"I think we both love this game tremendously and want to continue to improve. We compete, push each other, we learn from each other. I think a lot of our relationship has been built off of that dynamic of respect. I think that's the beautiful part of it.”

With Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown leading the charge, the Celtics have experienced steady competitiveness in the past few seasons.

In 2022, they made it all the way to the NBA Finals before losing to the Golden State Warriors. Last year, they came one win away from advancing to a second straight Finals appearance.

This season, Boston is at it again, lording it at the top of the league standings with a 29-8 card.

Not surprisingly, Jayson Tatum (27.9 ppg, 8.7 rpg and 4.5 apg) and Jaylen Brown (23.2 ppg), 5.0 rpg and 3.6 apg) are once again at the forefront of their thrust.