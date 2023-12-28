"Just horrendous coaching": Fans ignited as Mavericks choke 20 point lead, go 5 full minutes without scoring

The Dallas Mavericks lost to the undermanned Cleveland Cavaliers, 113-110, on Wednesday at home. It was a defeat that fans felt the hosts dropped the ball in after losing a lead of as much as 20 points. Dallas also had them going scoreless for five minutes in a key stretch in the fourth quarter.

Luka Doncic had another monster game for the Mavericks, going for 39 points, seven rebounds, six assists, two steals and two blocks. It was, however, not enough to prevent them from succumbing to the spirited comeback of the Cavaliers, who played sans multiple players, including All-Star Donovan Mitchell.

Fans gave it to Dallas on social media for what could have been a sure win against a short-handed opponent, highlighting what they felt were a number of faults by the Mavericks.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Below are what some of them wrote on X (formerly Twitter):

@Qurocof wrote: "It'd not brutal. It's just horrendous coaching."

Expand Tweet

@GetsPod wrote: "that was one of the worst choke jobs i’ve ever seen. Jason Kidd never calling time out and letting them totally fuck this game away. wow."

Expand Tweet

@Stevie_McGhee33 wrote: "He's partly to blame too. They wouldn't be in that situation had he not kill the momentum when he checked in the 4th. Turnovers, poor shot selection and lazy defense."

Expand Tweet

@MFFL77_41 wrote: "His coaching has been average for a while now and is trending towards below average."

Expand Tweet

@Fwizzed wrote: "We fucking should've won that, we're chasing the pack"

Expand Tweet

@chriskindafit wrote: "Worst 4th quarter execution this season. Needed this one. Disappointing being 8-7 at home."

Expand Tweet

@GetsPod wrote: "One of the most pathetic displays of basketball i’ve ever seen. Seth Curry, looked tired and uninspired. Kidd couldn’t even draw up a play to get a good shot off. Cuban sold at the right times."

Expand Tweet

@OfficialZavior wrote: "why do you guys always blow the lead by shooting crazy 3's in the 4th qtr, just keep attacking the damn basket!"

Expand Tweet

@twiz718 wrote: "wth"

Expand Tweet

Jason Kidd laments Mavericks drought in fourth quarter against Cavaliers

Dallas Mavericks coach Jason Kidd said it was unfortunate that they could not buy a basket in a crucial stretch in the fourth quarter that led to them bowing to the Cleveland Cavaliers, 113-110, on Wednesday at home.

The Mavericks were held scoreless for five minutes in the fourth quarter as a nine-point lead turned into a 111-105 deficit with 1:13 remaining. It was a gap they could not recover from as they slumped to the defeat.

Speaking in the post-game press conference, Kidd said they had their opportunities to stave off defeat but just could not get their shots in when needed, saying (via ESPN):

“We got some good looks. We just didn’t make them. Luka had looks. Curry had looks. Everybody had looks. They just didn’t go down for us.”

Making the defeat more stinging was the Mavericks led by 20 points, 50-30, at one point in the second quarter and just could not protect it.

Luka Doncic top-scored for Dallas with 39 points, while Seth Curry added 19.

For Cleveland, who played without All-Stars Donovan Mitchell and Darius Garland and big man Evan Mobley, it was Caris LeVert who led with 29 points, while All-Star Jarrett Allen had a monster double-double of 24 points and 23 rebounds.