Kaepernick to receive Harvard's highest honour in African, African-American studies

Colin Kaepernick

Colin Kaepernick is being recognised by Harvard University for his work around social equality.

Harvard announced on Thursday that Kaepernick will receive a W.E.B. Du Bois medal, which is the university's highest honour in African and African-American studies.

Kaepernick will join seven other recipients in an October ceremony, including comedian, actor, and producer Dave Chappelle. The painter of former president Barack Obama's official portrait, Kehinde Wiley, will also be recognised.

The former San Francisco 49ers quarterback follows in the footsteps of the likes of world heavyweight champion boxer Muhammad Ali and poet Maya Angelou as previous award winners.

"All of the Du Bois medallists have made significant contributions to African and African-American history and culture, and more broadly, are individuals who advocate for intercultural understanding and human rights in an increasingly global and interconnected world," read Harvard's press release.

Kaepernick, 30, has not played in the NFL since opting out of his contract with the 49ers in 2017, following a season in which he was both praised and criticised for kneeling during the national anthem in protest against perceived police brutality and racial injustice.

He vowed to donate $1million to charities to help raise awareness, which he completed in January, reaching more than 30 organisations supporting various causes.

His efforts towards social equality earned him the Amnesty International's Ambassador of Conscience award in April, which is given annually to someone who embodies the spirit of activism and courage.

Most recently, Kaepernick was revealed as the centrepiece of Nike's 30th anniversary 'Just Do It' advertising campaign.