Kanter upset with Hawks over 'childish' tweet about his scary fall

Omnisport
NEWS
News
8   //    09 Nov 2018, 05:53 IST
Enes Kanter

New York Knicks center Enes Kanter is not happy with the Atlanta Hawks.

The 26-year-old took issue with a tweet Atlanta sent out on Thursday, poking fun at a scary fall he took during the teams' most recent matchup, which New York won 112-107.

"I don't know who's running their social media – a high schooler? I have no idea," Kanter said (via ESPN).

"I know they've been tweeting some crazy stuff. Probably a high schooler. Whoever it is, they should consider anyone [else] for sure because it is terrible.

"They should consider a new one definitely, a more mature one … Because I've been seeing what the Hawks account's tweeting. Terrible. Very childish."

The play occurred in the fourth quarter when Kanter became tied up with Atlanta big man Miles Plumlee.

Kanter went up for a rebound, flipped over Plumlee and landed on his back.

The Hawks tweeted out a video of the play, with the caption: "As God as my witness, he is broken in half!"

Kanter, who said he was not injured on the play, scored 17 points and tallied 11 rebounds off the bench in the Knicks' victory.

"It's kind of weird because ... they just lost the game [Wednesday] night and the guy they were tweeting about, I got a double-double on him," Kanter said.

"So, it's a little weird to tweet something about him after a bad loss, a home loss."

Kanter has averaged 15.4 points and 11.7 rebounds through the first 12 games of the season. The Knicks hold a 4-8 record.

