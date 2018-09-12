Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Kawhi Leonard will find Toronto hard to turn down, says Danny Green

Omnisport
NEWS
News
83   //    12 Sep 2018, 19:48 IST
Leonard-Kawhi-USNews-061518-ftr-getty
Kawhi Leonard

Kawhi Leonard will have plenty of reasons to stay with the Toronto Raptors beyond the 2018-19 NBA season, says team-mate Danny Green.

The two-time Defensive Player of the Year and veteran guard Green were sent to Toronto in the San Antonio Spurs' blockbuster trade for DeMar DeRozan, with Jakob Poeltl and a protected 2019 first-round draft pick also heading to Texas.

Despite reports Leonard was not thrilled about playing in Canada, he last month admitted he could entertain the idea of re-signing with the Raptors should his stint get off to a good start.

Green is confident Leonard will be charmed by Toronto once he gets settled and is hopeful he will stay beyond the lone season remaining on his contract.

"I don't know where his mind is at for the future. I can't predict or tell you. I can just tell you that the city of Toronto is gonna be hard to turn down after being there," Green said on his Inside the Green Room podcast.

"I've been going every summer for the past 10-plus years. It's a great city and the fans are amazing.

"The last couple weeks, just going up for a couple days here and there and how they've shown me so much love.

"As a Raptor now, I'm so much more well-known there and getting a great amount of feedback, a great amount of love and all types of different stuff from the fans, so it's gonna be tough for him to turn down."

