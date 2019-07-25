×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Kawhi says he was 'very close' to choosing Lakers or Raptors over Clippers

Omnisport
NEWS
News
7   //    25 Jul 2019, 05:46 IST
Leonard-Kawhi-George-Paul-USNews-072419-ftr-getty
Kawhi Leonard and Paul George

Kawhi Leonard said he was "very close" to signing for either the Los Angeles Lakers or Toronto Raptors before joining the Los Angeles Clippers.

Leonard swapped Toronto for the Clippers via free agency after leading the Raptors to their first NBA championship in 2018-19.

A return to the Raptors or a move to the Lakers to team up with LeBron James had been mooted for Leonard, who eventually opted for the Clippers after they acquired Paul George from the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Asked how close he was to joining either the Raptors or the Lakers, Leonard told ESPN: "I was very close. Real close.

"When [the Clippers] presented the opportunity of playing with Paul [George], it was easy, it was a yes. I said let's get it going."

Leonard entered free agency coming off one of the best postseason runs ever with the Raptors.

He averaged 30.5 points in the playoffs, was named the Finals MVP and helped the team avoid elimination by knocking down a crazy bouncing buzzer-beater against the Philadelphia 76ers in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference semi-finals.

All-Star Leonard said Clippers head coach Doc Rivers played a role in his decision to join the franchise.

Advertisement

"I grew up a Clippers fan," Leonard said during his introductory news conference on Wednesday. "I loved the Clippers as a kid. With Doc [Rivers] being a championship head coach, that is something I wanted, an experienced coach. And the front office is very transparent with me. They want to win. It's an opportunity for us to build our own [thing] and make history."

George, meanwhile, reportedly asked Oklahoma City to move him to the Clippers, who ended up landing him in exchange for guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, forward Danilo Gallinari, five future first-round selections and two pick swaps.

"This [wasn't something] that came out of the blue," George told ESPN. "We were all on the same page. The initial plan was to give it another year, see what we could do, and I did that. We played another year and it felt like we were just stagnant. Next thing was, let's move forward with other plans.

"Again, it was mutual amongst everybody. [The] Thunder got amazing packages out of it ... And we all thought it was a win across the board, we all thought it was the best moment to pull the plug."

Advertisement
NBA Rumors: Kawhi Leonard won't consider Lakers in free agency; Raptors and Clippers to battle for his signature
RELATED STORY
Clippers owner Ballmer goes crazy as he introduces Kawhi Leonard and Paul George
RELATED STORY
NBA News Roundup, Saturday, April 20th: Kawhi Leonard to join Lakers or Clippers, Dwight Howard set for Wizards stay and more
RELATED STORY
Kawhi to the Clippers: What his departure means for the Raptors
RELATED STORY
NBA News Roundup, Thursday, July 11th: Carmelo Anthony's Lakers move in doubt, Toronto Raptors not interested in rebuild and more
RELATED STORY
LA Lakers Rumors: Lakers are Kawhi Leonard's 'first choice' destination, free agent guard set to join, and more
RELATED STORY
Dwight Howard open to joining Lakers or Clippers
RELATED STORY
LA Eclipse: Have the Clippers surpassed the Lakers as the basketball power in Los Angeles?
RELATED STORY
NBA News Roundup, Sunday, April 28th: Clippers lead Lakers in race for Kawhi Leonard, Steph Curry injury update and more 
RELATED STORY
NBA News Roundup, Saturday, July 20th: Chris Paul could join Miami Heat on one condition, Lakers feel 'played' by Kawhi Leonard and more
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us