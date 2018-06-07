Kerr amazed by 'incredible' Durant as Warriors eye Finals sweep

Steve Kerr was full of praise for Kevin Durant, who scored 43 points to lead the Golden State Warriors to a 3-0 series lead on Wednesday.

Golden State Warriors star Kevin Durant

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr lauded Kevin Durant after his match-winning performance helped put the reigning champions on the cusp of an NBA Finals sweep.

Durant was devastating in game three of the Finals on Wednesday, the Warriors star pouring in 43 points and recording 13 rebounds to inspire a 110-102 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday.

LeBron James posted the 10th Finals triple-double of his career but it was not enough as Durant – who nailed a devastating 33-foot three-pointer with 49.8 seconds remaining to ultimately end the Cavaliers' hopes – gave the Warriors a commanding 3-0 series lead in Cleveland.

Kerr was asked about Golden State's rotation and Jordan Bell's impact but the Warriors boss quickly turned the attention to 2017 Finals MVP Durant.

"We've got a lot of depth," Kerr said during his post-game news conference. "We've got a lot of guys who can play, and they're all chipping in.

"But we should probably go back to Kevin Durant, shouldn't we? That was amazing what he did out there tonight. Some of those shots, I don't think anybody in the world can hit those but him. He was incredible."

While Durant led the way, two-time MVP Stephen Curry struggled for the Warriors on the road.

Curry finished with 11 points on three-of-16 shooting, while he was one-for-10 from three-point range.

"This is the beauty of this team and the luxury that we have of having multiple big-time scorers," Kerr said, with the Warriors back in Cleveland for game four on Friday.

"There's going to be nights like this for all of them. Steph was three for 16, one for 10, but as usual he hit a big one. He always finds a way to make big plays even on his toughest nights.

"But we've got a lot of guys who can score and fill it up, and they lift each other up if one of them is having a tough night. Yeah, it's pretty nice, a pretty nice luxury as a coach, that's for sure."

Kerr added: "His [Durant's] overall game tonight was, I mean, ridiculous. The passing, the rebounding, the scoring. It wasn't just the number of points, it seemed like every time we needed a bucket, he got it for us."