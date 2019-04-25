×
Kerr calls Lillard's game-winner against Thunder a 'good shot'

Omnisport
NEWS
News
25 Apr 2019, 07:24 IST
Kerr-Steve-USNews-012219-ftr-getty
Steve Kerr

Steve Kerr weighed in on Damian Lillard's game-winning shot for the Portland Trail Blazers against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

The Warriors coach called Lillard's heave a "good shot", ahead of Golden State's matchup with the Los Angeles Clippers.

Lillard hit an incredible buzzer-beating three to see the Trail Blazers edge the Thunder 118-115 and seal a 4-1 series win on Tuesday.

"It's a good shot for Damian. It's a good shot for Steph [Curry]," Kerr said.

"The game is being redefined I think, as we play it. The stuff I've seen this last year I didn't think I'd ever see.

"People playing on the other side of James Harden and asking him to go to the rim. I've never seen that. The three-point line and the range that players are showing with their three-point shooting – it's changing the way that defenses have to think."

Thunder forward Paul George, who guarded Lillard in the closing seconds of his team's loss, called the dagger a "bad shot" during the post-game news conference.

Kerr actually agreed to some extent.

"I saw that quote from Paul. My first thought was 'you're right.' The step back 38-footer has never been a good shot," Kerr continued.

"But it was for Damian and there are a handful of guys who you actually have to guard on it."

The Warriors enter Wednesday up 3-1 in their first-round series against the Clippers with a chance to close things out at Oracle Arena.

Should they advance, they will face the winner of the Houston Rockets-Utah Jazz series in the second round.

