Kerr discredits Warriors 'sources' criticising Thunder's Durant treatment

Were the Golden State Warriors upset over Kevin Durant's treatment by the Oklahoma City Thunder? Steve Kerr denies there were hard feelings.

by Omnisport News 21 Mar 2017, 06:16 IST

Russell Westbrook and Kevin Durant

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr is not sure where "sources" had the idea that his team were upset over how Kevin Durant was treated by the Oklahoma City Thunder in February.

Kerr was responding to speculation the Warriors were furious and bewildered there was not more done to relieve the tension that was a result of Durant's first time back at Oklahoma City.

Ahead of Monday's showdown between the Warriors and the Thunder, Kerr said: "[Thunder GM] Sam Presti's a friend of mine. I know [Thunder chairman] Clay Bennett, it's a class organisation all the way. So I don't really pay any attention to a story like that unless there's an actual name that's put on.

"I assume it's just sources? Sources? So I don't know who that is. It's nobody with the Warriors. So, we have great respect for the Thunder. Sam's been a friend of mine forever. They're first class, so I don't know where that comes from."

Reigning MVP Steph Curry also refuted the report by discussing it in broader terms.

"This league is a very interesting place all the way through. Certain stories that don't need to see the light of day, don't need to have any life kind of breathed into them, are somehow the most popular. It's kind of how it goes," he said.

"To me it's kind of comical. Just what can be put on a spotlight during an 82-game year, and at the end of the day we're all just trying to win games and enjoy what we do for a living and that's it."