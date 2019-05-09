×
Kerr feels Thompson will re-sign with Warriors

Omnisport
NEWS
News
22   //    09 May 2019, 06:06 IST
klaythompson - cropped
Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson

The Golden State Warriors appear to believe Klay Thompson will remain on their roster beyond this season.

The 29-year-old guard is set to become a free agent this offseason and a recent report surfaced linking him to the Los Angeles Clippers if the Warriors do not offer him a max deal.

But, Golden State coach Steve Kerr said he thinks the team have a strong chance to re-sign Thompson.

"I know that everybody – coaches, management, ownership – everybody wants Klay back," Kerr told ESPN.

"I think the feeling is just, Klay wants to be here, we want Klay."

Thompson averaged 21.5 points and 3.8 rebounds in 2018-19. He shot 46.7 per cent from the field and 40.2 per cent from behind the arc.

"I think Klay sort of ties it all together in a lot of ways," Kerr said. "There's not one person in this organisation who would ever question Klay's agenda or motives. He's just Klay. He just wants to win. He wants to shoot, he wants to play.

“So that kind of personality is important when you have a lot of emotional swings within a season. Because you need people like Klay who are just easygoing and fun to be around."

The five-time All-Star has connected on more than 40 per cent of his three-point attempts in all eight of his NBA seasons.

He has helped the Warriors win three of the past four NBA championships and the team are in contention for another title this year.

"He's been amazing, an integral part of three championships," Kerr said. "And just a rock, an absolute rock as a foundational piece for our franchise."

Kevin Durant can also opt out of his contract after the playoffs and he is reportedly considering leaving the Warriors for the New York Knicks.

The Warriors will face the Houston Rockets in Game 5 of their second-round series on Wednesday. They enter the matchup with the series tied at 2-2.

