×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Kerr raves about Durant after super efficient performance

Omnisport
NEWS
News
24   //    28 Mar 2019, 10:12 IST
Kevin Durant - cropped
Kevin Durant of the Golden State Warriors

Steve Kerr lauded Kevin Durant once more after the Golden State Warriors' come-from-behind win over the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday.

What Durant wanted was for the Warriors not to lose and he did more than enough to facilitate the team's 118-103 victory.

After going down 37-31 following the first quarter, the Warriors outscored the Grizzlies 35-23 in the second and 52-43 in the second half.

Durant scored 28 points on 12 of 13 shooting and did not miss a shot until the fourth quarter. He was a perfect six of six in the first half.

"The game's easy for Kevin, it just is," Kerr told reporters, via NBCS Authentic.

"I don't think there's ever been anybody as skilled at his size in the history of the league."

Durant has made at least 70 per cent of his shots in seven games this year, 60 per cent in 18 and 50 per cent in 43. He is making 51.2 per cent of his attempts this season.

He has prided himself on being efficient for a long time and he spoke about that with reporters as well remembering where it all began in his NBA career.

Advertisement

"My second year in the league… I started charting my shots, makes and misses throughout the game," he said, via The Athletic. "That kind of reminded me to take good shots and it keeps me locked in on the floor in the game."

Since the 2008-09 season, Durant has shot worse than 47.6 per cent just once. He has shot no lower than 50.3 per cent since 2012-13, so his success on Wednesday came as absolutely no surprise to Kerr.

"He just does whatever he wants," Kerr said.

Omnisport
NEWS
Iguodala and Durant absence no excuse – Kerr
RELATED STORY
Durant will be 'all right', says Warriors coach Kerr
RELATED STORY
Durant helps lead Warriors past Pacers after friend's death
RELATED STORY
Kerr says Durant 'just doesn't feel like talking right now' amid Knicks links
RELATED STORY
Durant: Nothing odd about Warriors' 35-point loss
RELATED STORY
Stephen Curry admits Charlotte homecoming performance was 'a little ugly'
RELATED STORY
The fire came out! - Curry, Durant share Kerr's frustration after Warriors coach ejected
RELATED STORY
NBA Injury Report Week 22: Kevin Durant update, Lakers injury setback and more
RELATED STORY
Kerr on Super Bowl: It just gets old watching the same team win
RELATED STORY
He's good at basketball – Kerr running out of superlatives for Curry
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us