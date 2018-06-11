Kevin Love wants to remain with LeBron James & Cavaliers

LeBron James' decision on his future will likely impact Kevin Love, who would like to remain his team-mate for the rest of his career.

Omnisport NEWS News 11 Jun 2018, 19:20 IST 54 Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Kevin Love

Kevin Love has expressed a desire to remain as LeBron James' team-mate, ideally still as a member of the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Love expects his name to come up in trade talks in the offseason, with the Cavs anticipated to try to deal him if James opts out of his contract and leaves his hometown team for a second time.

"Anything is possible," Love told WKYC. "People have been saying that [the possibility of a trade] for the past four years. I knew that question would come, but I like to be here. I've always said that. Always wanted to win here."

On James' future, Love added: "It's something where I'm sure he will spend time with his family and when that times comes to make a decision, he will be in a good frame of mind.

"Obviously, I'd love to play with LeBron the rest of my career, but that will be a choice that he makes."

Love was traded from the Minnesota Timberwolves to the Cavs in 2014, helping them to four successive NBA Finals appearances and their maiden championship in 2016.

He averaged 17.6 points and 9.3 rebounds per game this season and recorded his best shooting numbers in Cleveland as he hit 45.8 per cent of his attempts from the field and 41.5 per cent from three-point range.

Love averaged 19 points and 11.3 rebounds and shot 40.6 per cent from the field in an impressive showing in the NBA Finals, but could not stop the Cavaliers being swept by the Golden State Warriors as they won a third title in four seasons.

The five-time All-Star is set to earn $24 million next season and has a player option worth $25.5 million for 2019-20.