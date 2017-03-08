Kobe Bryant's former agent Pelinka named Lakers general manager

Kobe Bryant's former agent has taken the reigns as the floundering Los Angeles Lakers' general manager, the team announced on Tuesday.

by Opta News 08 Mar 2017, 05:27 IST

Rob Pelinka and Kobe Bryant

The Los Angeles Lakers have turned to a familiar face, Rob Pelinka, as the front office continues its massive overhaul.

Pelinka, a prominent NBA player agent who represented Lakers icon Kobe Bryant during his career in Los Angeles, has been named as the team's general manager, it was confirmed on Tuesday.

The 47-year-old's duties will include working directly with Lakers governor Jeanie Buss and Magic Johnson, who was hired last month as president of basketball operations.

"We have worked closely with Rob for many years and have first-hand experience with his knowledge of the league and the business of basketball," Buss said in a statement.

No one knows the business of basketball more than @robpelinka. I wish him & the Lakers much success as they bring winning bball back to LA. — Kobe Bryant (@kobebryant) March 7, 2017

"In our recent discussions, it was clear that he also shares our goal of returning the Lakers to being an elite NBA franchise.

"Together with Earvin and coach [Luke] Walton, I believe we are in a great position to bring winning basketball back to the Lakers."

Pelinka is the founder of Landmark Sports, and has served as an NBA player agent since 2003, with Bryant as his most prominent client.

He has made arrangements to turn the firm over to employees as he takes on the position with the Lakers until he comes up with a long-term sales proposition for the company.