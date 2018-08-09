Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Kohli has got best technique in world, says Waugh

Press Trust of India
NEWS
News
25   //    09 Aug 2018, 21:38 IST

Melbourne, Aug 9 (PTI) Former Australian skipper Steve Waugh says "big occasion player" Virat Kohli has the best batting technique among the current cricketers in the world.

Drawing a comparison with legends such as Brian Lara and Vivian Richards, Waugh said Kohli has shown all the traits of a great batsman.

"He (Kohli) has got the game to survive anywhere, I think he's got the best technique of anyone in world cricket," Waugh was quoted as saying in Cricket.com.au.

"He and AB de Villiers have got the best techniques, and AB de Villiers is not playing Test cricket so that makes him (Kohli) the stand-out player.

"And he likes the big occasion like (Brian) Lara and Tendulkar and (Viv) Richards and Javed Miandad and all the great batsmen. They want the big occasion and that brings out the best in their cricket," he added.

Kohli has scored 5754 runs in 67 Tests at an average of 54.28. He also amassed 9779 runs in 211 ODIs at 58.2 and 2102 runs at 48.8 in 62 T20Is.

Kohli blasted 149 and 51 runs in the first and second innings against England in the opening Test to become the seventh India batsman and the first since Sachin Tendulkar (in June 2011) to top the ICC rankings for Test batsmen

Press Trust of India
NEWS
Press Trust of India (PTI) is a news agency in India
NBA Top 10: The Best NBA Players Right Now
RELATED STORY
5 Parallels Between Some of the Greatest Personalities...
RELATED STORY
5 Best NBA Teams from the 2010s
RELATED STORY
50 Greatest Basketball Players Ever - 31 to 40 on our...
RELATED STORY
5 Greatest Players in San Antonio Spurs Franchise History
RELATED STORY
I've got my own team to worry about - Kerr not interested...
RELATED STORY
Top 10 Scorers in Golden State Warriors' History 
RELATED STORY
Top 5 Players with Most 3s in a Single Game in NBA Finals...
RELATED STORY
The Melo story: 5 wrong turns in Carmelo Anthony's career
RELATED STORY
5 Reasons Why LeBron James & The Lakers Will Make the...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us