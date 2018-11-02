×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

Koreas to seek talks with IOC on joint 2032 Olympics bid

PTI
NEWS
News
7   //    02 Nov 2018, 20:19 IST

Seoul, Nov 2 (AFP) The two Koreas on Friday agreed to seek talks with the International Olympics Committee to discuss a joint bid for the 2032 Summer Games, Seoul said, as cross-border reconciliation gathered pace.

The neighbours will send a letter to the IOC expressing an intention to jointly host the Games, according to a joint statement released by Seoul after sports officials from both sides held talks at the border on Friday.

Making a joint bid for the 2032 Games was part of a broader agreement made between the North's leader Kim Jong Un and the South's President Moon Jae-in during their third summit in Pyongyang in September.

To hammer out details, officials from the two nations met at the border truce village of Panmunjom and also agreed to jointly compete at global sporting events including the 2020 Tokyo Summer Games.

"The South and the North agreed to ... discuss practical matters with the IOC and other sporting associations to form joint teams, starting from the 2019 World Men's Handball Championship," it said.

The two former wartime foes also agreed to "actively take part" in sporting events on the other side of the heavily-fortified border, it added.

The two Koreas technically remain at war after the 1950-53 Korean War ended with an armistice instead of a peace treaty with military clashes often erupting along the frontier.

But ties improved markedly after Pyongyang sent athletes and top delegates -- including leader Kim's powerful sister -- to the 2018 Winter Games held in the South in February, for which the two rivals also formed a joint women's ice hockey team.

Kim has made a series of reconciliatory gestures since then, including a landmark summit with US President Donald Trump in Singapore in June and three summits with Moon -- a dove who advocates dialogue with the North

PTI
NEWS
Press Trust of India (PTI) is a news agency in India
Koreas extend conciliatory steps to Asian Games
RELATED STORY
Combined Koreas basketball team to play for Asian Games gold
RELATED STORY
Through hoops: Combined Koreas set tone for Asian Games
RELATED STORY
Combined Koreas crew wins historic medal at Asian Games
RELATED STORY
Afghan women's basketball player among 9 elected IOC members
RELATED STORY
Manu Ginobili: Rise and Fall with the Argentinian...
RELATED STORY
10 basketball advertisements you have to check out 
RELATED STORY
Unified Korean women's basketball team wins at Asian Games
RELATED STORY
NBA: 3 Players with highest free throw attempts in a...
RELATED STORY
NBA: Derrick Rose's top 4 Highest-scoring games
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us