Kristaps Porzingis Injury Update: Latest on Celtics center's status for Game 2 vs Pacers (May 23)

Kristaps Porzingis' status for the 2024 NBA Eastern Conference finals between the Boston Celtics and the Indiana Pacers has been a key talking point. Porzingis hasn't played since exiting Game 4 of the Celtics' first-round series win against the Miami Heat with an injury. Boston's chances of qualifying for the finals remain high, but Porzingis' return is highly anticipated after Game 1's close win.

Kristaps Porzingis Injury Update ahead of Game 2 vs. Pacers

Porzingis is out for Thursday's Game 2 with a right soleus strain. According to the latest report from ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Celtics center could return in Game 4. Over the past few weeks, Porzingis has ramped up his on-court work and fitness in hopes of returning to the conference finals.

What happened to Kristaps Porzingis?

Porzingis suffered a right soleus strain in Game 4 of the first-round series against the Heat on Apr. 30. The injury occurred in the second quarter as he tried to explode off his right foot on an offensive possession. However, Porzingis strained his right leg's calf muscle, leading to his exit. He has missed seven consecutive games, with Thursday being his eighth.

Kristaps Porzingis 2024 NBA Playoffs Stats

Kristaps Porzingis has averaged 12.3 points, 7.2 rebounds and 1.9 blocks per game in the 2024 NBA playoffs. He has played four games, and his averages took a hit after Game 4's exit. Porzingis has been a reliable force on both ends for Boston in the postseason akin to the regular season.

The Celtics depend on him on Jayson Tatum or Jaylen Brown's off nights. With Porzingis' three-level scoring ability, he could pressure defenses and make things easier on the Celtics' offense, especially in the clutch.

Boston has been successful in his absence because of its wealth of talent, but it's slightly vulnerable without him. The Celtics nearly suffered a loss in Game 1, but a couple of costly mistakes down the stretch by the Pacers allowed them back into the contest to win 133-128 in overtime.

Some believe that Porzingis' presence may have eased the pressure on the Celtics down the stretch after Tatum struggled for most of regulation.

How to watch Indiana Pacers vs. Boston Celtics Game 2?

ESPN will broadcast the Indiana Pacers-Boston Celtics Game 2 nationally, while Bally Sports Indiana and NBC Sports Boston will provide coverage in local areas. Fans outside the US can catch live action online via NBA League Pass. Tipoff is at 8 p.m. ET at TD Garden.