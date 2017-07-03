Kyle Lowry confirms decision to re-sign with Toronto Raptors

Kyle Lowry is off the free-agent market having decided to re-sign with the Toronto Raptors.

Three-time NBA All-Star point guard Kyle Lowry has confirmed he will re-sign with the Toronto Raptors.

Lowry would have been available to sign for another franchise in free agency this month, but has instead signalled his intention to commit to new terms with the Raptors.

According to ESPN, the 31-year-old has agreed a three-year deal worth $100million. He announced his "easy decision” to stay in Toronto with an article in The Players Tribune.

"When I had to make my free-agency decision, there was a lot going through my head, a lot of roads my mind was traveling down. Family, first and foremost, and what’s going to make them happy, and give them the best life. Basketball, of course, and where I’d like to play for these next several years. And then there was also the gut-check aspect - just what I was feeling in my heart," Lowry wrote.

"But for me, at the end of the day, this was an easy decision. And all of those roads … they all led me back to the same place: home.

"They all led me back to Toronto."

The Raptors have put together consecutive 50-plus win seasons, both ending with losses in the playoffs to the Cleveland Cavaliers.