Kyrie Irving, Jayson Tatum, and more: 6 NBA superstars who came from Duke University

The NBA has seen numerous stars since its inaugration back in the late 1970s. The ABA and NBA merger has led to a single league. The best of the best talents converge to showcase their talents for adoring fans.

In order to play for an NBA franchise, players typically have to enroll themselves in college. Afterward, they declare themselves for the NBA draft, provided they meet the criteria. The more reputed the college, the more viewers the players receive.

Today, we take a look at some of the greatest NBA players who studied at Duke University.

NBA players who have come from Duke

1. Grant Hill

It was well-documented at the time that Grant Hill's parents wanted him to attend either Georgetown or the University of North Carolina. In the end, however, their son chose to play ball at Duke University and what a choice that turned out to be.

In his four years at Duke, Hill won two NCAA titles. Without doubt, he wrote his name into the pages of history with his now iconic Hail Mary play against Kentucky back in 1992.

Though his time in the NBA was plagued by injuries, he went on to be selected to the NBA All-Star team seven times and was inducted into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame in 2018.

2. Kyrie Irving

Kyrie Irving is, perhaps, one of the most polarizing players of recent times. This is because of his stance on the COVID vaccination. However, he is surely one of the NBA's best players today.

Irving exploded onto the scene as a Blue Devil. When he arrived in the NBA in 2012, he was named Rookie of the Year. Though he has, at times, struggled with injuries, his career has been nothing short of sensational. He even won an NBA Championship, alongside LeBron James in 2016 with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Irving is plying his trade with the Brooklyn Nets, who look set to make a run for the title.

3. Jayson Tatum

Jayson Tatum was considered one of the most prolific offensive players in the ACC during his time with Duke. He turned in a number of stunning performances. This includes a now-famous triple-double during the opening round of the 2017 NCAA Tournament.

Currently with the Boston Celtics, Tatum still maintains his affection for the Blue Devils to this day. He is often seen supporting them both in person and through social media.

4. Brandon Ingram

Brandon Ingram was born and raised in Kinston, North Carolina. He is another player who almost played for the "other guys." How close was he to playing for the Tar Heels?

As a teenager, Ingram played under former North Carolina and league star Jerry Stackhouse. Alas, the teenage sensation finally picked Duke. Though he was unable to help them to a title, his time with the Blue Devils will definitely be remembered. He established himself as one of the best players in the modern era.

5. JJ Redick

Few players in the history of basketball can claim to better shooting numbers than JJ Reddick. In his years with Duke, Reddick's consistency and accuracy from both the free throw line and beyond the arc became the stuff of legend.

Voted Consensus Player of the Year in 2006, Reddick would take his poise, precision, and toughness to the big stage. He established himself as a focal point for the Orlando Magic before finally joining the LA Clippers.

6. Zion Williamson

Mention the name Zion Williamson to a Duke fan, and you're likely to inspire an almost religious-like reverence. Few players in the history of the institution have garnered as much praise as Williamson.

To say that defenders lived in fear during his short time at Durham would be an understatement. In his first and only season with Duke, Zion dropped a monstrous 500 points, 50 steals, and 50 blocks.

This placed him in the company of Kevin Durant and Anthony Davis. They were the only NCAA freshmen who posted such incredible stats. As if to punctuate the point, it was during the 2019 March Madness Tournament. CBS dedicated an individual broadcast feed, dubbed the “Zion Cam,” to follow Williamson.

Though his immediate future remains uncertain due to a long-term injury, Williamson will be remembered by the Duke faithful for a long time to come.

