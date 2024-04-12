LA Clippers Injury Report: Latest on James Harden and Paul George's status against Utah Jazz (April 12)

The LA Clippers have listed James Harden as questionable and Paul George as available against the Utah Jazz in their fourth and final matchup on Friday night, included in the NBA's 15-game slate.

The Clippers took a cautious approach on Wednesday, carefully managing the workload of their seasoned players, with the team nearly solidifying the fourth seed in the Western Conference. Their upcoming playoff bout against the Dallas Mavericks awaits.

Even with Paul George, James Harden, or Russell Westbrook possibly suiting up on Friday, Coach Lue has scant motivation to allocate them considerable playing time. In contrast, Ivica Zubac and Norman Powell were listed as active on Wednesday but didn't see action ("DNP-CDs"). Terance Mann saw only eight minutes of play despite starting. Brandon Boston Jr., Bones Hyland and Amir Coffey are anticipated to shoulder substantial minutes against the Jazz.

What happened to Paul George and James Harden?

Shortly before their highly anticipated Western Conference showdown against the Phoenix Suns, the LA Clippers made an unexpected announcement: guard James Harden would be sidelined for the game.

Despite not appearing on the initial injury reports, Harden's absence from the team's pre-game shootaround raised eyebrows. Initially marked as available, the former MVP's status was later downgraded to questionable due to inflammation in his right foot, ultimately leading to his exclusion from the lineup.

This isn't the first time Harden's foot has caused concern. Just days prior, he was listed as questionable for a game against the Cleveland Cavaliers due to a similar injury. Despite doubts, he ended up playing.

Paul George missed his seventh game of the season against the Suns on Wednesday, which marked the second set of their back-to-back with a knee injury. PG 13 had notably missed marquee matchups against the Sacramento Kings, the LA Lakers and the Milwaukee Bucks with the aforementioned injury after sudden flare-ups in his tendons and was subsequently ruled out.

How to watch Utah Jazz vs LA Clippers?

The Western Conference showdown between the Utah Jazz and the LA Clippers will tipoff at 10:30 p.m. ET at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. The game will be locally televised on Bally Sports SoCal and KJZZ for home and away coverage, respectively.

It will also be available for live streaming on Fubo TV and NBA League Pass, which gives viewers access to NBA TV for a week's worth of free trial, which can be purchased for subscription.