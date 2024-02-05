LA Clippers vs Atlanta Hawks: Prediction, Starting Lineups and Betting Tips | February 5, 2024

The LA Clippers will take on the Atlanta Hawks for the first time this season on Monday. Both finished last season with an even 1-1 record with each team winning at home. LA will be hoping to get a sweep this season by starting with a win on the road in their next game against the Hawks.

Atlanta has been playing well despite trade rumors surrounding almost every player on the roster except Trae Young. The Hawks are on a four-game winning run that included a lung-busting 141-134 overtime win over the Golden State Warriors on Saturday. They will have to be at their best against the streaking Clippers.

The Clippers are 5-1 in their season-high seven-game road trip. They have been playing exceptional basketball particularly on the offensive end behind Kawhi Leonard, Paul George and James Harden. LA will be looking to cap off its road swing by claiming another victim.

LA Clippers vs Atlanta Hawks preview, prediction and betting tips

The Hawks will host the Clippers on Monday at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia. Bally Sports SE-ATL and Bally Sports SoCal will air the game live. Streaming is also available by subscribing to the NBA League Pass.

Moneyline: Clippers (-150) vs. Hawks (+125)

Spread: Clippers (-2.5) vs. Hawks (+2.5)

Total (O/U): Clippers (o244.0 -110) vs. Hawks (u244.0 -110)

LA Clippers vs Atlanta Hawks: Game preview

The LA Clippers have been nearly unbeatable since acquiring James Harden from the Philadelphia 76ers. Since losing five straight games following Harden’s arrival, the Clippers own a 30-8 record, the best in the NBA.

Ty Lue’s offense has been humming with “The Beard” orchestrating plays. Since December, the Clippers have posted a 126.4 offensive rating, the best in the NBA during that stretch by a wide margin. They will be working to continue their dominance by overwhelming the Hawks on offense.

Trae Young has been superb during the Atlanta Hawks’ four-game winning run. He is averaging 30.8 points, 11.5 assists and 1.8 steals during that span. The Hawks have been winning because coach Quin Snyder has gotten contributions across the roster. Atlanta will need everyone to step up to have any hope of beating the juggernaut Clippers.

LA Clippers vs Atlanta Hawks: Starting lineups

The Clippers will be playing the second night of a back-to-back set when they face the Hawks. Kawhi Leonard or Paul George may be given a rest which will force Ty Lue to insert a replacement. If both superstars play, they get automatic slots in the starting unit.

Ivica Zubac, James Harden and Terance Mann are the three others who will line up for tip-off.

The Hawks will have Trae Young, Dejounte Murray, Clint Capela, Jalen Johnson and Garrison Matthews open the game.

LA Clippers vs Atlanta Hawks: Betting tips

The over/under points prop for Kawhi Leonard is 27.5 which is higher than his 24.1 PPG season average. “The Claw” has been superb over his past five games, averaging 29.0 points on 59.06% shooting. Atlanta is 27th in the NBA in defensive rating which could help Leonard go over his points prop.

Trae Young’s over/under points prop is 26.5 which is lower than his 27.3 PPG season average. “Ice Trae” has been on fire, averaging 30.8 points in his last four games. LA has several excellent defenders like Leonard and George who could make it tough for Young to go over his points prop.

LA Clippers vs Atlanta Hawks: Prediction

The LA Clippers have been rolling opponents left and right. They might add the Atlanta Hawks to their list of victims on Monday but allow the host team to cover the spread.

