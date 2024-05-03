LA Clippers vs Dallas Mavericks Top 10 player props markets available for 2024 NBA Playoffs Game 6 (May 3)

The Dallas Mavericks host the LA Clippers on Friday night for Game 6 of their first-round series in the 2024 NBA playoffs. The Mavericks are one win away from advancing to the second round for the first time since the 2022 postseason when they reached the Western Conference finals.

Luka Doncic had another dominating performance in Game 5 at Crypto.com Arena on Wednesday to help the Mavs take a 3-2 series lead. Doncic finished with 35 points, seven rebounds and 10 assists. Kyrie Irving had a quiet 14-point game, while Maxi Kleber came up huge off the bench with 15 points and three rebounds.

Meanwhile, Paul George and James Harden went incognito for the Clippers when the team needed them the most. George finished with 15 points and 11 rebounds but only scored the majority of his total when the lead ballooned. Harden had seven points and seven assists.

LA Clippers vs Dallas Mavericks top 10 player props for Game 6

#10 - Russell Westbrook, Points - Over 6.5 (-125)

Russell Westbrook has not had the best impact on the LA Clippers this series. He needs to put his imprint on Game 6 if the Clippers want to force a Game 7. His best game of the series was in Game 1 with a 13-point performance.

#9 - Maxi Kleber, 3-Pointers Made - Under 1.5 (-205)

Maxi Kleber has not been a factor for the Dallas Mavericks until his Game 5 explosion from beyond the arc. He went 5-for-7 from threes, helping the Mavs build up the lead.

#8 - Terance Mann, Points - Over 9.5 (-122)

Terance Mann was a bright spot for the LA Clippers in Game 5, putting up 11 points and seven rebounds. He slowed down in the second half after suffering a lower leg contusion in the third quarter.

#7 - Derrick Jones Jr., Points - Under 9.5 (-101)

No one expected Derrick Jones Jr. to put up scoring numbers in the playoffs, but he has been a major X-factor for the Dallas Mavericks. Jones has scored in double figures from Games 2 to 5 after going scoreless in Game 1.

#6 - Ivica Zubac, Pts+Reb - Over 23.5 (-120)

Ivica Zubac has been incredible for the LA Clippers in the series, outplaying Daniel Gafford so much that the Dallas Mavericks have limited his minutes. He will have to remain active if the Clippers want to extend their season.

#5 - P.J. Washington, Points - Over 10.5 (-120)

P.J. Washington struggled in the Dallas Mavericks' win in Game 5, finishing with just two points on 1-for-7 shooting. Washington has also struggled from beyond the arc in this series, but he's due a big game.

#4 - Paul George, Points - Over 23.5 (-120)

Paul George has been inconsistent for the LA Clippers in this series, scoring back-to-back 22 points in Games 1 and 2. He then had a stinker in Game 3 before bouncing back with a 33-point performance in Game 4. He had another poor game on Wednesday and now the Clippers are on the brink of elimination.

#3 - James Harden, Pts+Ast - Over 27.5 (-120)

James Harden was solid for the LA Clippers from Games 1 to 4, but put up a seven-point performance in Game 5. He has always been criticized for vanishing in the playoffs and the Dallas Mavericks should be favored if the former succumbs to the pressure of Game 6.

#2 - Kyrie Irving, Points - Over 24.5 (-110)

Kyrie Irving had his first underwhelming game for the Dallas Mavericks in Game 5, but it still didn't matter as they defeated the LA Clippers. Irving is unlikely to have another poor game in the series, so the Mavs should be favored for this game.

#1 - Luka Doncic, Pts+Reb+Ast - Over 52.5 (-118)

Bad shooting percentage aside, Luka Doncic has been amazing for the Dallas Mavericks in this series.

He's averaging 30.2 points, 9.2 rebounds, 8.8 assists and 1.0 steals in the first five games. He's shooting 41.7%, including 26.3% from beyond the arc, but at an 83.3% clip in the free throw line.