LA Clippers vs Detroit Pistons: Prediction, starting lineups and betting tips | February 2, 2024

The LA Clippers vs Detroit Pistons game is one of 10 games the NBA has set for Friday. This is the first time the two teams will face off this season. The Clippers have beaten the Pistons in their last eight meetings since February 2019.

The Clippers are the fast-rising team in the league; they are third in the Western Conference with a 31-15 record. After losing 118-108 to the Cleveland Cavaliers, the Clippers beat the Washington Wizards 125-109 on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the Pistons have won two of their last four games. But they are coming off a 128-121 loss against the Cleveland Cavaliers and have the worst record in the league, 6-41.

LA Clippers vs Detroit Pistons: Preview, betting tips, and prediction

The LA Clippers vs Detroit Pistons game will take place at the Little Caesars Arena located in Detroit, Michigan on Friday.

Bally Sports DET and Bally Sports SoCal share the television broadcast rights and will begin airing the game at 7:00 p.m. Eastern Time. NBA League Pass subscribers have the luxury of enjoying the game through an online livestream.

Moneyline: Clippers (+650) vs Pistons (+475)

Spread: Clippers -11.5 (-110) vs +11.5 Pistons (-110)

Total (O/U): Clippers (u235.0) vs Pistons (o235.0)

LA Clippers vs Detroit Pistons: Preview

The Pistons have Cade Cunningham as probable due to his recovery from a knee injury. Mike Muscala is marked as out due to a concussion, while Isaiah Steward is expected to be back by mid-February after injuring his ankle.

Meanwhile, the Clippers have Paul George on IR with a probability of playing through his groin injury. Moussa Diabete and starting center Ivica Zubac are expected to be back by mid-February.

LA Clippers vs Detroit Pistons: Predicted lineups

In the absence of Paul George in the last game, Amir Coffey started in the forward spot alongside Kawhi Leonard. Mason Plumlee continues to start while Ivica Zubac is injured, while Terance Mann and James Harden are the starting backcourt.

Cade Cunningham played the last game but if he's out again, Monte Morris could fill his spot to become Jaden Ivey's backcourt tandem. Jalen Duren should occupy the starting center. Bojan Bogdanovic should be with Kevin Knox II in the starting five, replacing Isaiah Stewart.

LA Clippers vs Detroit Pistons: Betting tips

The NBA props for Jaden Ivey is 12.5 points, and he has been doing great for the Pistons as the starting guard. He should get over the mark, considering the way he has been playing lately.

Meanwhile, Kawhi Leonard has 26.5 points on his NBA prop and has broken that mark in the last two games. With Paul George out, he should take more of the scoring again and go over the mark.

LA Clippers vs Detroit Pistons: Prediction

Looking at the spread, the Clippers are the heavy favorites to beat the Pistons. But with the way the Pistons have been keeping games close in their last few outings, the spread might not be covered and the total should be over as well.

