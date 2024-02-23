LA Clippers vs Memphis Grizzlies: Prediction, Starting Lineups and Betting Tips | February 23, 2024

The LA Clippers vs. Memphis Grizzlies matchup is one of the 10 NBA games scheduled for Friday. This will be the fourth matchup between the two teams this season, with the Clippers leading the season series 2-1. The most recent game between the two teams was on Jan. 12, a game that the Clippers won 128-119.

On that note, let’s take a look at the LA Clippers vs. Memphis Grizzlies preview, including the prediction, starting lineups and betting tips for Feb. 23.

The Clippers hold a 56-51 all-time advantage against the Grizzlies. The Clippers won the most recent matchup behind Paul George’s 37 points, three rebounds, one assist and two steals. Jaren Jackson Jr. had 21 points, six rebounds, one assist, one steal and a block for Memphis.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

LA Clippers vs. Memphis Grizzlies preview, prediction, starting lineups, odds and betting tips

The LA Clippers vs. Memphis Grizzlies game is scheduled for Friday, Feb. 23, at FedExForum. The game begins at 8 p.m. EST and will be televised on Bally Sports SE-MEM and KTLA. Fans can stream the game live on fuboTV and NBA League Pass.

Moneyline: Clippers (-405) vs. Grizzlies (+320)

Spread: Clippers (-9.5) vs. Grizzlies (+9.5)

Total (O/U): Clippers -110 (o223.5) vs. Grizzlies -110 (u223.5)

Editor's note: The odds could change close to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.

LA Clippers vs. Memphis Grizzlies preview

The Clippers (36-18) are third in the West. They lost their most recent game 129-107 against the OKC Thunder on Thursday. Kawhi Leonard had 20 points, three rebounds and two assists. Despite the recent loss, the Clippers are still in contention to finish the season at the top spot in the West.

The Grizzlies (20-36) are 13th in the West. They last played on Feb. 15 against the Milwaukee Bucks, a game that they won 113-110. Memphis is on a two-game win streak after losing its previous nine games. The Grizzlies have a long shot of making the play-in tournament but they have to be nearly perfect from now on to stand any chance.

LA Clippers vs. Memphis Grizzlies starting lineups

The Clippers don’t have any players on their injury report. After a blowout loss on Thursday, Ty Lue’s team should be motivated to get a win on Friday. The Clippers’ starting lineup should comprise Terance Mann, James Harden, Paul George, Kawhi Leonard and Ivica Zubac.

If there’s any team whose season has been derailed by injuries this season, it has to be the Grizzlies. Memphis will be without Ja Morant (right shoulder injury), Desmond Bane (left ankle sprain), Marcus Smart (finger), Brandon Clarke (Achilles) and Scotty Pippen Jr. (back injury) on Friday.

Jake LaRavia is questionable with a left ankle sprain, while Jackson Jr. is probable with a quadriceps issue.

Memphis coach Taylor Jenkins should start Jordan Goodwin, Vince Williams Jr., John Konchar, Santi Aldama and Jaren Jackson Jr.

Editor’s note: These are predicted starting lineups, which could change depending on the availability of players uncertain to play.

LA Clippers vs. Memphis Grizzlies betting tips

Kawhi Leonard has an over/under of 23.5 points for the game. After coming off of a loss against OKC, Leonard should be extra motivated and end the game with over 23.5 points.

Jaren Jackson Jr. has an over/under of 24.5 points, which is higher than his 22.3 season average. With most of Memphis’ starting players injured, the offense should move through Jackson. Even then, the Clippers defense should make it hard for Jackson to score over 24.5 points.

LA Clippers vs. Memphis Grizzlies prediction

The Clippers are favored on the road by the oddsmakers. This is because of two reasons: the Clippers’ record this season and Memphis’ injuries. The Clippers should cover the spread to get a win. The team total should be over 223.5 points.