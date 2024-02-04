LA Clippers vs Miami Heat starting lineups and depth charts for February 4 | 2023-24 NBA Season

The LA Clippers visit the Miami Heat on Sunday at the Kaseya Center in Miami, with tipoff at 6 p.m. ET. The matchup will be the second of their season series, with the Clippers winning the first 121-104 on Jan. 2. The game is part of the NBA's nine-game schedule.

It will be nationally televised on ESPN and locally on Bally Sports Sun and KTLA. It will also be available for live streaming on NBA League Pass and Fubo TV, which gives viewers access to NBA TV with a free trial.

The Clippers (32-15) are third in the West, with back-to-back wins. They've managed an impressive 4-1 East Coast road record. They beat the Detroit Pistons 136-125 on Friday, with Kawhi Leonard starring with a game-high 33 points, four rebounds and three assists.

The Heat (26-23), meanwhile, are seventh in the East, winning two straight games and have gone 3-7 in their previous 10 games. Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo combined for 44 points and 23 rebounds in their 110-102 win over the Washington Wizards on Friday.

LA Clippers vs. Miami Heat: Injuries

LA Clippers injuries for Feb. 4

The Clippers have two players on their injury list. C Ivica Zubac (ankle) is questionable, while F Moussa Diabate (hand) is out.

Miami Heat injuries for Feb. 4

The Heat have three players on their injury list. SF Jamal Cain (illness) is questionable, while SG Duncan Robinson (concussion) and SG Dru Smith (knee) are out.

LA Clippers vs. Miami Heat: Starting lineups and depth chart

LA Clippers Starting lineups and depth chart

Position Starter 2nd 3rd PG James Harden Russell Westbrook Bones Hyland SG Terance Mann Norman Powell SF Paul George Brandon Boston Jr. PF Kawhi Leonard Amir Coffey Kobe Brown C Mason Plumlee Daniel Theis P.J. Tucker

Miami Heat Starting lineups and depth chart

Position Starter 2nd 3rd PG Terry Rozier Josh Richardson R.J. Hampton SG Tyler Herro Jaime Jaquez Jr. SF Jimmy Butler Caleb Martin PF Haywood Highsmith Nikola Jovic Orlando Robinson C Bam Adebayo Kevin Love Thomas Bryant

LA Clippers vs. Miami Heat: Key Matchups

Kawhi Leonard vs. Jimmy Butler

The game will feature a captivating two-way wing matchup as Kawhi Leonard and Jimmy Butler face off.

Both players share similar styles, both in their offensive operations and roles on defense, taking on the primary offensive players. Leonard and Butler can play from the mid and low post, using their strength and athleticism to take advantage of mismatches. They apply pressure in the paint and can make shots from mid-range.

Leonard has averaged 24.1 points, 6.3 rebounds, 3.7 assists on 53.0%, while Butler has averaged 21.5 points, 5.3 rebounds and 4.4 assists on 50.2%.

James Harden vs. Bam Adebayo

The Harden vs. Adebayo contest will be a cross matchup, as the point guard for the Clippers would involve the Heat center in as many pick and rolls as possible, looking to create an advantage for his team.

Harden has arguably been the deadliest player in the spread pick-and-roll offense. He has averaged 16.9 points, 8.5 assists and 4.9 rebounds on 11.3 shot attempts as the team's third option for a scorer, behind Leonard and Paul George.

Meanwhile, Adebayo has been key for the Heat's defense, with a 111.1 defensive rating in 39 games. He has averaged 20.5 points, 10.6 rebounds and 4.1 assists on 50.3%.

